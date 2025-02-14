My 600-Lb Life season 13: Juan Adams’ weight loss journey

Juan Adams, a 47-year-old pastor from Metairie, Louisiana, was featured in My 600-Lb Life season 13, episode 7, which aired on February 12, 2025. At the start of his journey, he struggled with severe mobility limitations and weighed 627 pounds. At the time, he needed daily assistance from his family.

Adams talked about his everyday battles with pain and movement at the start of his My 600-Lb Life episode:

"My life today is a living hell," adding that it was hard for him to even walk a few steps without pain.

Adams sought medical assistance from Texas-based bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, often known as Dr. Now, who set him on a stringent weight-loss program.

Trending

He eventually met the requirements for bariatric surgery after losing weight gradually over several months. He needed psychological counseling to address his emotional eating habits, though, as his progress was gradual.

What happened in My 600-Lb Life season 13, Juan Adams’ episode?

During the episode, Juan remembered how his father had mistreated his mother, and he used food as a coping method following the divorce of his parents.

His weight continued to rise throughout the years, reaching 230 pounds by middle school. He eventually had to resign from his position as a pastor due to his size.

"Eating gives me comfort in the way nothing else can but I'm addicted to food and it's impossible for me to lose weight because I've tried too many times on my own," he said.

When Adams first visited Dr. Now’s office, he weighed 627 pounds. Dr. Now set an initial goal for him to lose 70 pounds before being considered for surgery. However, his first follow-up appointment showed only a nine-pound loss, bringing his weight down to 618 pounds. Two months later, he weighed 601 pounds, falling short of expectations.

To help Adams understand his eating habits, Dr. Now referred him to psychologist Dr. Matthew Paradise. Following counseling, Adams showed better results. His next weigh-in recorded 577 pounds, marking a significant improvement.

After nine months of effort, he weighed 505 pounds, totaling a loss of 122 pounds. Dr. Now then approved him for surgery on the condition that he continued losing 10 pounds per month until the procedure.

Throughout his episode, Adams struggled with the emotional aspects of his weight gain. He shared that relying on his brother for help made him feel “needy” and affected his self-esteem.

Meeting with Dr. Paradise allowed him to address his past trauma and regain control of his health.

Adams has not provided any public updates regarding his weight-loss journey since his episode aired. His most recent Instagram action was in April 2023, while his last Facebook post was in March 2023. Whether he went ahead with the surgery or kept losing weight is still unknown.

It's unclear if Adams actually had the weight-loss operation done after Dr. Now gave his approval. Although other former My 600-Lb Life contestants have since made appearances on the spinoff My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now?, TLC has not provided an official update on Adams' condition.

Fans will have to wait and see if his story-line is ever picked up by the network again.

New episodes of My 600-Lb Life air on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback