"My family doesn't want me with a woman": The Ultimatum: Queer Love star Magan opens up about acceptance in her community

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 25, 2025. The reality show returned with a new group of queer couples that weren't on the same page about the idea of marriage.

Ad

Magan and Dayna were one of the seven introduced couples who were trying to reach an agreement about getting married. Dayna was the one issuing the ultimatum in the couple as she was ready to start a life with Magan, who was held back by her family and community.

In the premiere episode of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2, Magan opened up about how her Lebanese and Arab roots made it difficult for her to fully embrace being with a woman. She emphasized that in her community, maintaining a specific image and conforming to traditional expectations were deeply important.

Ad

Trending

"I come from an Arab household. I'm Lebanese. My family doesn't want me with a woman. In the community, portraying yourself in a certain way is very important. Nobody's out and proud," Magan shared.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love couple Magan and Dayna discuss the current situation regarding their possible marriage

Ad

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 episode 1 began with the introduction of the seven couples. The couples soon joined the host JoAnna Garcia Swisher at the round table, where one by one, the couples shared why they were participating in the show.

The participants were then informed that it was their final day together as a couple, and they would need to establish a connection with another contestant moving forward.

After coming back from the roundtable segment, Dayna asked Magan if she had found any of their fellow cast members cute. While Magan initially felt attacked by the question, she eventually shared that she didn't feel like anyone was her type.

Ad

In response, Dayna told her The Ultimatum: Queer Love partner that Pilar and Haley reminded her of her. She even felt that Pilar was in the same situation as Magan.

Ad

Dayna soon turned the conversation and expressed to Megan that she had been ready to marry her within six months after meeting her. She added that she issued the ultimatum to her because she needed the security that they have a future together.

Meanwhile, Magan opened up about her struggles with acceptance in her family and community and why it was holding her back from marrying her partner.

"I want you to take into consideration, we come from different places. I think it's hard for me because it's like a reality check for me, like the things that were leading you to an Ultimatum with me… Straight up saying like… 'This isn't enough for me, I will walk away,'" she said.

Ad

Dayna later asked Magan if she takes their marriage situation seriously, and if she could, at some point, be able to reach a state where she is comfortable with the idea.

Magan responded that she does care about the idea of their marriage. She promised her partner that moving forward, she would try her hardest because she does want to be with her.

"But I also, like, have my own set of circumstances, and it's like… while I do want to 100% change where I'm at in a family perspective, I also want to know, like… how fast the change is. What I come up with and then I present to you is gonna be honest and then, you know, you can decide whether that's enough for you. And if not, like, I respect it," they concluded.

Ad

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 episodes 1-7 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More