"10 out of 10" — The Real Housewives of New York City fans react to Sai and Brynn's argument at the reunion

The Real Housewives of New York City aired Part 1 of its reunion on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. It saw the ladies sit down with host, Andy Cohen, to reflect on their time throughout the season. One of the segments showcased Brynn locking horns with Sai, accusing her of putting her through "hell" during the first five weeks of filming.

"You put me through hell! You put me through hell!" Brynn said.

Brynn got emotional, blaming Erin and Sai for making her experience on the show unpleasant. Sai, who listened in disbelief, was shocked by the allegation. She revealed that not only did she wish Brynn on her birthday, but also invited her over for Thanksgiving. Sai defended herself by shedding light on how Brynn changed the narrative to suit her perspective.

Trending

"Brynn, you manipulate and you twist things around. You lie," Sai said.

When asked what about Sai rubbed Brynn the wrong way, Brynn confessed that she was put off by Sai's screaming during the show's premiere. However, Sai refused to accept the accusation ,and held Brynn accountable for changing the story.

The Real Housewives of New York City fans took to X to comment on Sai and Brynn's disagreement. While many praised Sai for calling out Brynn, others criticized the latter's demeanor on the show.

A fan reacts to Sai and Brynn's argument (Image via X/ @AGayAndHisEnby)

"Sai putting Brynn in her place this reunion is *chefs kiss* 10 out of 10. No notes," a fan wrote.

"Brynn you manipulate and you twist things. and you lie. This season reflected who you really were. I did nothing. You did it to yourself. That’s right, Sai. Get her again," another fan commented.

"Brynn is a nut she thought she was going to cry and make Sai the bad guy that’s lunacy don’t start crying now. She lied all season and didn’t drop one tear while she did so cut the s**t," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of New York City applauded Sai for holding Brynn accountable for her actions.

"Sai to Brynn - “I haven’t had ONE moment where it flashbacked to me lying, but YOU… you behaved the way you really behave AND this season it showed that!” Get her Sai!! Don’t let Brynn continue to play this false victim," a user reacted.

"I love how Sai is bringing up how she did absolutely nothing this season to prove the point that Brynn did all of this to herself. Like at least she admits it," a person commented.

"sai with the biggest season over season turnaround in housewives history?? I'm sorry for what we said about you last season, sai, we need you!!!" another fan wrote.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of New York City criticized Brynn for blaming Sai.

"Here bryn go playing victim, you manipulated everyone and any situation this whole season and they all finally saw it don’t cry now own up to it mama!" one user posted.

"Brynn turns on the tears real fast. She really can’t take any ownership for her bulls**t this season. Now blaming Sai for it," a person reacted.

"Still laughing at Brynn. Last year she said she was the undertaker or something but now she said Sai screamed at her and she was affected for 5 weeks," another commented.

"You behaved the way you really behave and this season it showed that" — The Real Housewives of New York City's Sai clashes with Brynn

When Andy asked if anyone had heard Sai say that she disliked co-star Jenna Lyons, Erin mentioned that Sai said something along the lines of that. Sai disagreed, clarifying that she said Jenna was not for her. The Real Housewives of New York City star then noted that she heard from Jenna that Brynn relayed Sai's opinion of Jenna. However, Brynn dismissed the allegation.

Brynn then accused Sai of intentionally projecting her in a bad light during the initial weeks of filming. Sai was caught off guard by the accusation and criticized Brynn for twisting the truth.

"I haven't had one moment where it flashbacked to me lying but you, you behaved the way you really behave and this season it showed that. It reflected who you really were. I did nothing. You did it to yourself," The Real Housewives of New York City star stated.

Sai (Image via Instagram/ @saidesilva)

When Sai asked what "tormented" her life for five weeks, Brynn revealed it was "horrible getting screamed at." She also accused Erin of calling her "six names," which upset her. However, Erin dismissed the complaints, saying it was "just not true."

Later in the episode, Sai called out Brynn for writing messages about her co-stars, calling them "dumb," and commenting on how much money they made. Meanwhile, Brynn defended herself by saying most of the messages were about herself when she was going through a difficult period in her life.

The argument eventually subsided after The Real Housewives of New York City host asked Sai about her therapy sessions.

The Real Housewives of New York City will air Part 2 of the reunion on February 4, 2025, only on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback