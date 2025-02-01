“A girl’s girl”- Young, Famous & African fans praise Kefilwe for inviting Fantana on her date with Diamond

Season 3 of Young, Famous & African premiered on Netflix on January 17 with all eight episodes. The show follows Africa's rich and famous, gaining attention for its drama and evolving storylines.

New cast member Kefilwe, named GQ's best-dressed, made a striking entrance at Zari's wedding in episode 1. By episode 5, Diamond was flirting with her and planning a date.

Kefilwe though, was aware of Diamond's relationship with Fantana. She led Diamond on only to secretly invite Fantana on her date with Diamond. This took Diamond completely off-guard and he was forced to confront both the ladies together.

According to what he told Kefilwe, he was only "smashing" Fantana and there weren't any feelings between them, when in reality, earlier in the same episode, Diamond was hoping for a baby from Fantana.

Fans of Young, Famous & African came to X to react to Kefilwe inviting Fantana on her date with Diamond.

"Kefilwe is a girls girl!! Inviting Fantana to her date with Diamond is how it should be done. Dunno what Diamond is as thinking, she’s WAY out of his league anyway," a fan said.

"What Kefilwe did with Fantana is literally what every girl should do for each other. Just make the other party feel embarrassed!" said another.

"Ohh I love how Kefilwe dealt with the Diamond and Fantana situationship that man is so manipulative! He deserved that ambush," commented one.

"This stunt Kefi pulled; inviting Fantana to the date with Diamond so she could see for herself the type of person Diamond is. That’s the type of thing I love to see! Such a girls girl," another wrote.

Fans of Young, Famous & African said that they loved to see how both the women confronted Diamond together and made him pay for his dishonest behavior.

"I love what Kefilwe did with Diamond and Fantana, cz what was that nonsense. Who the fvck does Diamond think he is. She’s truly a girl’s girl," an X user wrote.

"Kefilwe is a BOSS for calling Fantana to her date with Diamond because he’s about to get f*cked up by these women and I love to see it," another user wrote.

"Kefi that Diamond date set up with Fantana was beautiful. Wonderful work my sister. I like you a lot. Principled woman," added the other.

"Kefilwe Mabote! Yaass girl!!! She brought Fantana, welele! I never hexperrit!" wrote one.

What happened after Fantana walked in on Diamond and Kefilwe's date on Young, Famous & African season 3 episode 6?

Diamond got Kefilwe a bouquet of flowers when he met her for the date and asked her what she thought about love. She said she didn't believe in love because she was hurt a lot of times in the past, then invited Fantana.

In a confessional in episode 6, Kefilwe said that she wanted Fantana to know everything Diamond said to her. She brought up how Diamond said he was "smashing" Fantana when Kefilwe asked him about her. To this, Diamond said he was brought up with that language so he used the word. He said in a Young, Famous & African confessional that he had to use every weapon he had to save the situation.

He then called what Kefilwe did "stupid" and stated that he would have to talk to Fantana privately to resolve issues between them. Diamond without answering most questions the ladies threw at him, got up and left the scene.

All 3 seasons of Young, Famous & African and available to stream on Netflix.

