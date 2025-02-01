“A NATURAL”— RuPaul's Drag Race fans praise Onya’s RDR Live performance

Season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race made it to episode 5 on January 31. It was titled RDR Live! after the popular competition that the show is known for. It consists of a sketch cum fashion show, the perfect amalgamation of performances mixed with flamboyance.

After their performances, Onya, Suzie, and Hormona were announced as the top three contenders, while Lydia, Arrietty, and Sam were declared to be at the bottom. Lydia and Arrietty competed in a lip-sync in which the former lost, while the latter saved herself by pulling the right Badonka Dunk lever.

And even though Suzie was named the winning contestant for the episode, fans of RuPaul's Drag Race took to X to sing praises for Onya. Some of them didn't support the judges' decision to crown Suzie the winner of the maxi challenge because they thought Onya deserved it better.

"They all thought Onya was crazy but she ate that up. She is a NATURAL," a fan said.

"ONYA STILL ON THE TRACK FOR THE WIN COME ON TOP PLACEMENTS 3 WEEKS IN A ROW YES MAAAAAM," said another.

"Onya is eating this up sooooo bad!!!! She was the standout in that opening scene. and omggg she looks amazing! Her monologue was so good she just lights up the stage. I'm obsessed with her!!" commented one.

"OBSESSED with Onya just getting her life and enjoying the ki, she really is one of my favourites this season she cracks me tf up," another commented.

Some fans of RuPaul's Drag Race compared Onya's performance to that of Suzie's to state that the former was more deserving of the win.

"Yall can NOT gaslight me into accepting that ONYA NERVE lost in this episode. She ATE every part of the MAXI CHALLENGE + RUNWAY," an X user wrote.

"No because I am really falling for Onya and loving her personality so much like damn at this point I am team her," wrote another.

"I'M SORRY, BUT MISS SUZIE AND ONYA BETTER TAKE THIS SEASON TILL THE END," commented one.

Onya's performance alongside the other cast members on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 5

For the RDR Live! segment Ru emphasized that the cast created characters who were memorable and funny. Onya's character, alongside the characters of some of the other contestants, was approved in the first go, while a few participants still contested over similar ideas.

Onya was a part of the Neanderthal Hall Town Sketch alongside her teammates, Lana, Arrietty, and Kori. Other teams were performing sketches such as the Emergency Room sketch, Beaverologist Podcast sketch, and QNN News sketch. Apart from her sketch, Onya also had the responsibility of delivering the opening monologue.

In the RuPaul's Drag Race sketch, Onya played the role of a mayor who was ruling the Neanderthals Kori and Arrietty. These Neanderthals were upset about Homo sapiens, aka Lana, moving into their neighborhood. Lana and Onya contested over a star symbolizing their rights and even wrestled for it. In the end, Lana took it from Onya, and the play ended.

When it came to judgments, the judges praised Onya's extra hosting monologue, alongside her performance. They put her into the top three contestants of the maxi challenge and crowned Suzie the winner.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 come out on Fridays, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

