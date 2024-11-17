“About time”— Love and Marriage: Huntsville fans react to Destiny “checking” Chanita for interrupting conversation with Sunni 

Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 aired its third episode on November 16, 2024. The segment saw the women conclude their girls' trip. They shared what they liked about the trip and praised Melody Holt for hosting them.

However, the host noticed that Destiny didn't show any appreciation and asked her about it. Destiny replied that one of her "lows" of the trip was seeing her friends ask Sunni about her family with Moses since he was Destiny's ex. Sunni quipped that it would be easier if people didn't live in denial about the situation and accept their betrayals.

As the two argued, Chanita interrupted Destiny to support Sunni and the cast member asked her to "give" her a moment to speak. Fans of the show reacted to the argument as well as Destiny shutting Chanita down mid-sentence. One person wrote on X:

"Now I’m glad Destiny checked Chanita. It’s about time someone told her to shut up!"

"I’m glad Destiny told Chanita to let her speak because she’s involving herself in shit that has NOTHING to do with her. She’s not even apart of the group like lady hush! Let these people in the group talk and you sit back and listen like Tisha, Kimmi, and the rest," a fan commented.

"Although Destiny is dragging it with Sunni and ole boy, I’m SO glad she told Chanita to stay out of the convo.. she has added her two cents since they’ve been on the trip," a tweet read.

Chiming in on Sunni and Destiny's argument, fans further said:

"Destiny has said plenty of times how she has moved on and mentioned having another man. Sooo. Girl! Why in tf do you keep bringing this “betrayal” sh*t up!!! Sunni said y’all were never friends and apologized enough times in different ways like what else do you want?!" a person wrote.

"All of Sunni's apologies are false because she won't take accountability for the fact that she was friends w/ Destiny. After Destiny showed proof that there was overlap, Sunni won't admit that either. Sunni & Destiny don't stand anywhere because Sunni is full of (poop emoji)" a fan commented.

"Destiny and Sunni were both surprise additions on this trip…both brought negative vibes, while Moses in Huntsville acting like the man smh," a tweet read.

Fans of Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 talked about Chanita's habit of interfering in others' conversations. Some of the comments read:

"I love how Destiny basically told Chanita to STFU because Chanita keeps adding her two cents to other peoples business… I can’t wait until this trip is over and she can go away," a person wrote.

"When Destiny told Chanita: “Chanita, if you could just give me this moment please” when Chanita interrupted Destiny. Chanita’s face was like: As if someone can’t tell her to be quiet for a minute," a fan commented.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny asks Chanita not to interrupt her conversation with Sunni

In Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 episode 3, titled, Signed, Sealed, Divorced: I'm Yours, the ladies discussed the highs and lows of the ladies' trip. During the conversation, Destiny expressed discomfort with the cast talking to Sunni about her relationship with Moses since she and him were a couple before.

While Sunni retaliated, Chanita chimed into the conversation to defend her but Destiny asked her to give her a moment to complete her statement. The Love and Marriage: Huntsville star said that she had not betrayed her or "slept with" her man. Sunni stated she didn't do any of those things either, since she and Moses got involved after his relationship with Destiny ended.

The Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 cast member further apologized to Destiny and the two put their unresolved issues to rest.

Fans of the show reacted to the segment online and were divided by the fight. They further chimed in on Destiny not letting Chanita interrupt her and praised her for the same.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 is available to stream on OWN Network.

