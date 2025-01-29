"Absolute ride or die"—The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans praise Bozoma supporting Dorit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 aired episode 9, titled Beachy Keen, on January 28, 2025. The segment saw Dorit and Bozoma talk about Dorit and P.K. Kemsley's separation and the aftermath of it involving cast member Kyle Richards.

Bozoma was confused as to why Kyle insisted she knew nothing about Dorit and P.K.'s marital issues while Dorit claimed that the cast member was the first one she told. Dorit explained that a year and a half ago, she was in a bad place with P.K. and spoke to Kyle about her issues with her husband.

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and praised Bozoma for being a friend to Dorit. One person wrote on X:

"Boz is an absolute ride or die despite recently befriending Dorit. She has been there for her but also spoken up in her defense to the other women. Everyone deserves a Boz in their life."

RHOBH fans praise Boz (Image via X/@lmhousewives)

"You know what, Boz is really good for Dorit," a fan commented.

"I think Boz is a great addition, and love her and Dorit's friendship…I just want her to back off justttt a bit bc she's too involved for being so brand new to this dynamic," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 felt the cast members' friendship was one-sided.

"Oh it's never solely about Boz. We also have yet to see one scene of them together just having fun. Only when they're with the group. Any other time it's always about PK and Kyle. Smh," a person wrote.

"I would reeeaallllllyyyy love if we saw the conversation swing back to Boz in these Dorit & Boz scenes. I'm tired of hearing Dorit vent," a fan commented.

"I'm not completely sold on Dorit's "ride or die" friendship with Boz. Seems more like an alliance from Dorit's end," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 further said:

"There it is. I knew Dorit wanted Kyle to choose her in the separation. She feared Kyle siding with PK and then she'll be left alone. Hence, the reason she clung to Boz so quickly," a person wrote.

"I love Boz, but what she has to remember is she is getting a version of Dorit. The version who needed an ally and is really trying to be friends. Some of the other women don't have that experience with Dorit and so their treatment of her reflects their history," a fan commented.

"Kyle continues to lie"—The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Boz chimes in on Dorit and Kyle's feud

In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Hills season 14 episode 9, Boz and Dorit discussed the latter's ongoing feud with Kyle while discussing Dorit and P.K.'s separation.

Dorit told the RHOBH newcomer that she felt like she had been holding up walls and fighting back and said she knew she was strong. However, she added that there was only so much one could take before praising Boz's support in a confessional.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 cast member explained that Boz had become a close friend in a short time and called her someone she could talk to. Dorit added that it felt nice to have a friend who had their "best interest" at heart.

Bozoma recalled her feud with Kyle and said she was confused because the cast member claimed to have not known about Dorit and P.K.'s situation, while Dorit claimed Kyle was one of the first people she told.

Flashbacks of their recent interactions were played, during which Kyle claimed she didn't know. However, more clips from a year and a half ago were featured which featured Dorit and Kyle speaking about P.K.

"Kyle continues to lie. She's lying about the death of her relationship with P.K., what she's saying about Dorit, she's clearly lying about the depth of her knowledge about what's going on," Bozoma said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 star said if Kyle was afraid of looking bad, her actions made her look worse.

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and praised Bozoma for being a good friend to Dorit.

Tune in every Tuesday at 8 pm ET to watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 on Bravo.

