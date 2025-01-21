"Accurate description"— 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Florian calling Jasmine a "Chihuahua"

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 aired episode 8 this week on January 20, 2025. During the episode, Jasmine and Florian got into an argument after the latter got upset that Julia invited him and some of the other cast members last minute for an outing.

Despite Stacey's pleas, he confronted the two when Julia and Jasmine came to get them. Jasmine clarified nobody received a personal invitation and that Brandon and Julia invited everyone. During the argument, Florian called Jasmine a "Chihuahua" after repeatedly asking her to "shut the f*ck up."

Fans of the TLC reality show commented on Florian's comments and the cast members' argument online. One person wrote on X:

"I’m not a fan of Florian but him calling Jasmine a “Chihuahua” is an accurate description of her."

"Florian is definitely a misogynist and aggressive af. He stays talking to the women crazy but he doesn’t get like that with any of them men. I’m glad Jasmine isn’t afraid of him," a fan commented.

"Florian has the audacity to call someone a chihuahua when he looks like some questionable mutt," a tweet read.

Some fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 criticized Jasmine:

"Annoying that Jasmine is in everybody's business!" a person wrote.

"So what was Florian supposed to do? Just let her yell at him like he’s her husband? Jasmine got into HIS space, HIS face, ACTUALLY committed violence against him, and what? She’s supposed to just get away with it because she thinks she’s the queen b¡+€h ?" a fan commented.

"Florian’s an a** but Jasmine also likes to deflect," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 further said:

"Florian is the most annoying foul-mouthed creep who thinks he’s better than everyone. If it wasn’t for Stacey, he’d still be broke with crooked teeth in Albania," a person wrote.

"Well things have gotten out of control with Jasmine and Florian. They are now going at each other and screaming and cursing each other out. Jasmine & Florian are definitely enemies this season," a fan commented.

"Chihuahua, you wanna treat?"— Florian clashes with Jasmine in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 8

In 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 8, Florian was upset when Julia didn't personally invite him to an event. The latter defended herself and said she invited everyone at the same time but the male cast member disagreed.

Jasmine explained to him that nobody received a personal invitation. She said Julia and Brandon had been generous to invite everyone but Florian claimed he didn't hear that. Jasmine chimed in on the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 cast member's behavior online and wondered why he needed a formal invitation.

"It's childish," she added.

Jasmine further said that while she loved Stacey, she wasn't "acting like a wife" but like a mother instead. She added that Stacey had "babied" him which is why he wanted to be treated like a king.

Florian told Brandon he liked to keep "the story straight" and said that is what his father taught him along with being respectful. Jasmine told him he wasn't respectful and he told her to "shut the f*ck up."

The 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 star asked Jasmine not to tell him about respect because she didn't respect her husband. The female cast member yelled at him and told him she hoped Stacey would leave him because he didn't deserve a woman like her. Stacey told Florisn she would leave if he didn't stop while Jasmine and Florian continued hurling abuses each other.

"Chihuahua, you wanna treat? You wanna treat? Go f*ck yourself," Florian yelled.

Fans of the TLC reality show commented on Florian and Jasmine's argument online and placed blame on both cast members.

Tune in on Sunday, January 26, 2025, to watch episode 9 of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 on TLC.

