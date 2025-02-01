“ARE YOU GETTING ITT”- RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Arrietty using the Badonka Dunk Tank

Episode 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 was aired on January 31, 2025. Titled RDR Live! the episode was named after the popular sketch cum fashion show and saw Paul W. Downs as the guest judge. It is worth noting that week 5 became the second week of the season that had no eliminations

The Badonka Dunk Tank twist enabled Hormona Lisa in week 2 and Arrietty in week 5 to save themselves from elimination. After lip-syncing, the eliminated queen would get 10 levers, two of which would be the Badonka Dunk Tank levers that could save the queens while the other eight would be useless.

Hormona Lisa pushed the correct lever and saved herself in week 2, after which only one Badonka Dunk Tank lever was left. When Arrietty lost her lip-sync battle against Lydia B Kollins in week five, she only had one correct guess out of the 10 levers in front of her. However, she pushed the lever which turned out to be the Badonka Dunk Tank lever, and saved herself from elimination.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race came to X to react to Arrietty's move, noting that she was saved for another week to "start the villain arc."

"ARRIETTY SAVED FOR ANOTHER WEEK TO START THE VILLAIN ARC AND WIN THE BALL NEXT WEEK ARE YOU GETTING ITTT," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@chazzers_)

"I’m so glad that the Badonka Dunk Tank twist is done. Stupid all around and just cover for not sending certain queens home," said another fan.

"I hope Arrietty follows a Bosco trajectory saved from elim, wins the next episode, and ends up in the finale and make everybody mad asf," added a third.

"Arrietty having the correct Badonka Dunk levers this whole time tattooed on her neck is kinda insane. THE ANSWER WAS RIGHT THERE, oh, and ofc S17 lol," another wrote.

Viewers of RuPaul's Drag Race who liked Arrietty said that they were initially disappointed to see the queen at the bottom. However, they noted that they were happy after she pulled the correct Badonka Dunk Tank lever.

"Wait…. Arrietty bottoming two weeks in a row just to come back and win the ball," an X user wrote.

"I was GAGGED arrietty's in the bottom. Now I'm thankful for the Badonka Dunk," another wrote.

"I'm an Arrietty defender til the end!!! I don't think she deserved to be in the bottom, I'm so glad she was saved!" commented one.

"Like my heart literally broke when Arrietty lost the lipsync. Who was going to bring the fashion!????? I'm so glad she was saved," another wrote.

What else happened on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 5?

After their runway performances on RuPaul's Drag Race, Onya, Suzie, and Hormona were named the top three contestants on the RDR Live! segment. The judges also announced that Kori, Lana, Jewels, Crystal, Lexi, and Acacia were safe. However, Lydia, Arrietty, and Sam went to the bottoms.

RuPaul's Drag Race, judges praised Onyx's stage presence, Suzie's fashion choice of a pink clown, and Hormona's command over her group. Meanwhile, for the bottom three, the judges criticized Arrietty's understated performance, called Sam's voice "jarring" and called out Lydia for not understanding her character.

In the end, Suzie was crowned the winner of the challenge, while Sam was saved from the bottom. Lydia and Arrietty lip-synced to Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind, Fire, and The Emotions. Following this, Lydia was named the winner and Arrietty was saved by the only Badonka Dunk Tank left.

This meant there were no more Badonka Dunk Tanks left in the game and anyone who was eliminated from the next round over would have to go home indefinitely.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 come out on Fridays, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

