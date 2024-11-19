“Backstabber”— 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans criticize Tata’s sister’s behavior towards James during the Tell All pt. 1

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 aired episode 21, titled, Tell All Pt 1, this week on November 18, 2024. The segment saw the cast sit down with Shaun Robinson as they provided fans insights about their relationships and life after the show.

During the segment, Angel, Tata's sister, made an appearance and was questioned about her behavior towards James. She told the cast that she didn't trust James and didn't like him because he didn't ask for her permission to marry her. They also discovered the cast member's sister had lied to her family about James mistreating Tata, which caused animosity between them.

Fans of the TLC reality show commented on Angel's demeanor online and criticized her behavior towards James. One person wrote on X:

"Nah, 'permission' or not, Angel had no right to LIE to Tata's entire family and say James was cheating and mistreating her (Tata). Angel is a sabotaging backstabber and will keep being that way until Tata puts her in her place."

"Angel such a hater! Why does James need her permission 2 marry her sister? It seems like she's jealous of Tata's relationship w/James & the fact that she has someone outside of her family who loves her & Angel doesn't," a fan commented.

"Angel will be a continuous sh*t starter if they allow her into their home. Thata blackmailed James into sponsoring her sister saying that’s the only way she would come back to the US. He needs to divorce her she’s manipulative," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 criticized Angel for lying to her family about James:

"Angel is a sh!t disturber. She lied and told her family that James was cheating on Tata. Then she gets snotty with him. As for asking her for Tata’s hand I can see why he didn’t. He asked the parents that’s who matters. James I wouldn’t have paid for the visa for Angel. Tata will get angel here and James will be supporting both of them," a person wrote.

"Angel is jealous of her sister and wants her life. She is scheming her way to the USA and using her sisters tears as her way here. James needs to run far away from all of them," a fan commented.

"James is crazy if he brings sourp*ss Angel to the US and allows her to live with them. Didn't we all tell him to have those divorce papers drawn up! Ugh," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 further said:

"Why is Angel even here? I cant stand haters. They have been married for 5 years. He isnt going anywhere. If you dont like it then go somewhere else," a person wrote.

"Angel is the devil. James need to cut her off no visa no anything !!! Tata need to grown up she is married woman has a husband not married to her annoying sister No way would she be visiting my home absolutely not!!!" a fan commented.

"I don't know him yet"— Angel chimes in on trusting James in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 Tell All part 1

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 episode 21, the Tell All special, Tata's sister Angel joined the group via video call. As she greeted the host, Shaun Robinson, her sister, and James, the host asked her about previously saying she didn't trust her sister's husband. Shaun asked Angel whether that was still true.

"I don't know him yet," she replied.

When the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 Tell All segment host asked her why hadn't she tried to get to know him, she wondered if she had to. She also stated there was "nothing" she would like to know about the male cast member.

The other cast members were critical of Angel's behavior, as Joanne noted she was not interested in getting to know James, while Shekinah said it was "unbelievable." The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Corona asked whether Angel enjoyed "not trusting" James while Sarper said she was ignoring him.

Shekinah asked whether Angel loved her sister because she would have wanted to get to know James better if she did. Angel replied that she loved her sister but she didn't want to know James "that much." James asked what he did to her and she said:

"Nothing. Just be you."

The host of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 Tell All questioned Tata about Angel visiting them in the future and asked how it would work if James and Angel didn't get along. The female cast member said her sister and her husband "never" talk and try to solve their problems. She said she wanted them to talk but knew both of them were "stubborn."

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 commented on the interaction between the two and were critical of Angel's lack of interest in getting to know him.

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 can be streamed on TLC.

