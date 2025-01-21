“Badmouthing her”—90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Josh’s negative comments on Natalie

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 8 was released on January 20, 2025. The episode titled, Last Minute Invitation, documented the cast taking a couple's therapy session. Natalie and Josh also took "s*x therapy," where Natalie said that they poured chocolate on each other and wiped it off, and it felt amazing.

Towards the end of the episode, Natalie narrated her experience at the therapy to the other cast members. She added that while the therapy felt good, Josh withdrew mid-way saying he wasn't sure about their relationship. Natalie also stated that he went on about his problems and even forbade her from meeting his children.

To this, the other cast members informed her about what Josh had told them. Brandon said Josh told him that Natalie was "all over the place" and he was looking for someone more stable for his family. Julia mentioned that he told her he was afraid about Natalie taking his money. This made Natalie realize that he was telling a different story to each one of them, including herself.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort took to X to react to Josh's comments.

"Why is Natalie still wondering if Josh wants a future with her? It’s been 3 years and he’s still shutting her out of his life and badmouthing her to everyone. It’s time to take a hint!" a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@RealityTVU)

"Josh is pretty much saying the same thing to everyone: she's too crazy to have too much in his life. Wonder if she'll ever calm down and stop being jealous and weird?" said another.

"Oh sh*t. Josh was talking sh*t about Natalie to Brandon and Julia & they squealed. Also, Josh isn't even at the resort? How come he can just leave & the rest of the cast has to stay on-site?" added a third.

"I think the funniest thing about this fake Josh & Natalie relationship is that Josh won't even stay at the resort & won't even pick up when she calls him," another wrote.

Some fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort commented on what they thought Josh's mindset was.

"Prolly cuz he told them he needed to touch base w/ his son…….same way Kalani used her jugs to bring her kids along………….," an X user wrote.

"Cuz he’s not in a relationship with that nut," another user wrote.

"He had to know it would be shared with the rest of the cast and Natalie," commented one.

"Natalie needing to take a big look in the mirror at her own hypocrisy!" another wrote.

What happened when Natalie found out about Josh's comments in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 8?

While narrating her fight with Josh to the other cast members on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Natalie mentioned that she told Josh they had been in a relationship for three years, not three months for him to be acting like he wasn't sure about her. Brandon then told Natalie that Josh had mentioned about what he was looking for:

"In his life, he needs stability, and you're a little too much for stability, you're a little all over the place".

When Natalie didn't understand what it meant, Jasmine and Julie explained it to her equivocally saying, "you're crazy". When Julia said that he told her about his fear of Natalie going after his money, Natalie realized that he was being dishonest by telling contradictory statements to everyone.

Jasmine agreed with her and added that in his talks, Natalie was always the problem. Natalie then took to a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional to state that Josh was saying something else to everyone and was telling her completely different things. So, she didn't know what was true anymore and didn't know what to believe.

Watch new episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 every Monday, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

