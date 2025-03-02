Barbara Corcoran has been a Shark Tank panelist for all 16 seasons of the show. She rose to fame after her prowess in the business sector was put on a display on the show as she adviced entrepreneurs on how to run their businesses. While season 16 of the show is ongoing, fans of the show readily take tips and advice from its esteemed panelists.

Barbara Corcoran is well known for starting a real estate company with $1000 and turning it into a $5 billion business in New York City. She became the best at what she did and ever since, and has been sharing the tips and tricks she used to rise up above.

Barbara has been an active motivational and inspirational speaker. In an interview video she recently posted on Instagram, she revealed how she understood her clients and cracked real estate deals. She said:

"I would listen to what they said they wanted and I would read between the lines and know what they really wanted because "buyers are liars"."

This interview of hers was by The School of Hard Knockerz, a social media page that posted videos of millionaires sharing their experiences or giving tips on running a business.

Barabara reposted the video on March 1 and was flooded with likes and comments.

What Shark Tank panelist Barbara Corcoran said about cracking deals

Barbara Corcoran spoke out about the tactic she used to get to successful real estate deals over the years. She told the viewers of the channel to really listen to the clients, and read between the lines to understand what they might be looking for.

She said it was the real estate agent's responsibility to enumerate it, saying:

"Its your job to figure out the truth of the deal."

The interviewer then asked her if there was a time she was doubted in her own business, and she said doubt was her middle name. Naming the people who doubted her, she said "Old Boy Networks" didn't believe her when she came into business, and those were the people who owned all the businesses in town.

She said it worked to her advantage because:

"They didn't want me to be in the Old Boys Club. But I got it in the Old Boys Club."

Naming names further, she said Mark Burnett doubted her saying she wasn't fit to be a panelist on the Shark Tank. However, Barbara told him exactly why she would be the best girl in that seat.

Saying this, she stressed the importance of standing up for oneself. She stated that the minute someone has a doubt, they should seek out motivation and keep pushing.

"Urgency is a great motivator"- Shark Tank panelist Barbara Corcoran shares her secrets to sales

When the interviewer asked the Shark Tank panelist if she was great as a sales person in her real estate business, she said she was phenomenal. So he asked her some of her tips on sales for the people watching, who aspired to be successful in today's age.

She said:

"Urgency is a great motivator."

She explained this by saying that when her clients were indecisive, she used to tell them that the property was taken by somebody else. When she told them that, they would suddenly want it. She used this tactic to create a sense of urgency, which worked in her favor.

For more updates on Shark Tank panelist Barbara Corcoran fans of the show can follow her official Instagram account @barbaracorcoran.

