Calipari: Razor's Edge: Release date, time, and more details explored

Calipari: Razor's Edge is a new six-part documentary from VICE, which follows the story of John Calipari, a Hall of Fame coach. The docuseries is set to premiere on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 9 pm ET on VICE TV.

The Calipari: Razor's Edge docuseries closely follows John Calipari as he embarks on his role as the new head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. It provides an in-depth look at Calipari's challenging first season with the team. The series offers viewers unparalleled behind-the-scenes access, audio-enhanced footage, and exclusive interviews.

The documentary arrives during a tough season for the Razorbacks, marked by their worst start to SEC competition in 39 years after losing the first five matches. The series aims to give viewers a close look at Calipari's coaching methods, the team dynamics, and how he navigates the complexities of modern college basketball.

The official description for Calipari: Razor's Edge reads:

"The news series lends hours of unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, audio-enhanced footage, and exclusive interviews to provide an intimate look as the Hall of Fame coach works to achieve the Razorbacks' full potential in an ultra-competitive SEC and the winding road that landed him in Fayetteville."

Calipari: Razor's Edge release time details

The new docuseries is set to premiere on February 10, 2025, at 9 pm ET on VICE TV. Each episode of Calipari: Razor's Edge is an hour long and will air weekly after the premiere episode. Here are the release time details in different regions.

Region Release time Release date UTC 12:00 am February 11, 2025 Central Standard Time (CST) 3:00 pm February 10, 2025 Pacific Standard Time (PST) 1:00 pm February 10, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 1:00 am February 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30 am February 11, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 9:00 am February 11, 2025 Australia Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 11:00 am February 11, 2025

Details about John Calipari and Arkansas Razorbacks explored

Calipari signed a five-year contract to coach the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2024 and took over the team when former coach Eric Musselman left for USC. The move raised some heads in the college basketball community as Calipari had agreed to a "lifetime" contract with his former team, the Kentucky Wildcats, in 2019. He was their coach from 2009 until the 2023-24 season, where he led them to four Final Fours and the school's eighth NCAA National Championship in 2012.

In April 2024, Calipari announced he would be leaving Kentucky, much to the surprise of fans, and the next day, he was announced as the head coach at Arkansas. This deal was part of a broader strategy by Arkansas to elevate its basketball program, providing Calipari with a platform to introduce his coaching style to the team.

After joining Arkansas in 2024, Calipari went on to bring at least six staff members with him to the new team, ensuring continuity in his coaching style. He quickly went on to fill the roster with three highly ranked players transferred from his former Kentucky team. The three players brought on were Boogie Fland, one of the top high school point guards in the country, as well as Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo, both of whom are ranked in the top 20.

The challenges started for the National Championship-winning coach and his team at the start of the new season, marked by the Razorbacks' worst start to conference play in 39 years after losing their first five matches. The last time the team had this kind of tough start was during the 1985-1986 season.

However, things could take a worse turn for the team as Fland injured his hand after a recent game, and reports state that he could be sidelined for the remainder of the season. This backdrop adds layers of narrative drama to the documentary.

After the recent loss to Missouri, Calipari spoke about the challenges during his post-game press conference:

"Everybody has got games against really good teams, and you gotta figure it out. We had a couple chances to win some games and we didn't."

There is also anticipation from the fans to see Calipari return to Kentucky during a significant win against his former team. His locker room speeches were captured by the team and will be featured in the episodes.

Calipari: Razor's Edge chooses to focus on Calipari's personal philosophy, leadership, and his impact on the Arkansas program. It will follow Calipari's journey from his previous coaching stints at Umass, Kentucky, Memphis, and with the NBA team New Jersey Nets. It will highlight how he navigates modern college basketball, including player turnover, the transfer portal, and more.

