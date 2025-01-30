Christina Haack's relationship timeline explored after HGTV star claims she keeps getting into relations that "aren't right"

Christina Haack has opened up about her pattern of quickly entering new relationships following breakups. In the premiere episode of The Flip Off aired on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the 41-year-old HGTV star shared an emotional conversation with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, about her latest split from her third husband, Josh Hall.

People confirmed in January that Haack is currently dating businessman Christopher Larocca, just six months after her separation from Hall in July 2024. During the episode, Haack admitted she has struggled with staying single after a breakup.

"I feel like I try to hide and act like I'm not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better. I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren't right," she told El Moussa.

Christina Haack's marital history

Christina Haack was first married to Tarek El Moussa, whom she met in the early 2000s while working in a California real estate office. The couple, who married in 2009, became household names with their hit HGTV show Flip or Flop. They share two children, Taylor (14) and Brayden (9). Their relationship ended in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in January 2018.

Christina Haack married Ant Anstead in December 2018, less than a year later. The couple welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019, but by September 2020, they announced their separation. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Shortly after, Haack started dating Josh Hall, a real estate agent based in Austin, Texas. They tied the knot in October 2021. However, their marriage lasted less than three years, with Hall filing for divorce in July 2024, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting spousal support.

In a confessional segment of The Flip Off, Haack admitted that divorce was never something she envisioned for herself.

"I never wanted to get divorced. I'm the only person in my family to ever get a divorce. So I just felt like it's safe to be back in a relationship, but ultimately, that was not safe either," she said.

Christina Haack's latest TV venture, The Flip Off, features her working alongside her ex-husband El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The show, first announced in May 2024, was originally set to feature Haack and Hall competing against Tarek and Heather in a house-flipping challenge.

After Haack and Hall split, the show adjusted its format, focusing on Haack's business approach with her "trusted team." According to HGTV, the series will highlight each team's house-flipping skills while also showcasing the dynamic between the stars as they navigate co-parenting. The Flip Off airs on HGTV on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT.

Haack continues to lead two solo HGTV shows, Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country. Meanwhile, her new relationship with Larocca has garnered attention, though Haack has yet to address it publicly.

