"Classless"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans term Sutton "rude" for interrupting Dorit talking about her kids 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 aired episode 9 on January 28, 2025. The segment featured Dorit Kemsley opening up about more about her and P.K.'s marital issues and her kids.

She said Jagger and she was walking the dog when her son asked her if he could ask her a question. She revealed that her son asked whether the couple were divorced and when she said no, he asked about her Instagram post.

As she discussed the matter, Sutton interrupted Dorit and told the cast they should get going to attend Garcelle's event. Dorit told her it was "rude" and fans online chimed in on the same.

"Not the biggest Dorit fan, BUT hat was absolutely rude & classless of Sutton to interrupt Dorit when she was talking abt her kids + the separation," one person wrote on X.

We all know Dorit is long-winded, but Sutton, you were supposed to let her get that one off. It was about her kids'" a fan commented.

"But let y’all tell it, Sutton has good intentions for Dorit even though she keeps proving she’s not. That was such a sh*tty thing to do especially since Sutton said she allegedly cares about the kids," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 recalled the cast's warning to Dorit about the Instagram post, and criticized her for not listening to her.

"Listen, Sutton warned Dorit about the kids, they had a drive ahead of them, and Sutton doesn't fucking like Dorit! Lol so yeah b**ch get this show on the road and have this convo in the car," a person wrote.

"It’s so funny how the same thing Sutton was trying to tell Dorit about the kids and the divorce happened," a fan commented.

"the ladies suggested to dorit to not drag her feet with talking to the children about what was going on in an attempt to shield them. she said she knew what she was doing when it came to her kids. well," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 further said:

"Dorit you should just told Jagger the truth because he probably get that from school because I'm sure other kids hurt their parents and their talking and the kids can hear him in the other room," a person wrote.

"Oh Sutton, that was so distasteful. We know Dorit is long winded but it’s about her kids…" a fan commented.

"Did you post something on Instagram?"— Dorit recalls a conversation with her son during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 9

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 9, titled Beachy Keen, as the cast got ready for Garcelle's beach party, Dorit told the ladies about a recent conversation she had about her and P.K.'s situation with her son, Jagger.

Dorit recalled that she and Jagger were walking the dog when her son asked if he could ask her something. He asked her whether his parents were divorced, and Dorit said "No." She asked her son what made him ask that.

"Did you post something on Instagram?" Dorit recalled her son asking.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 cast member Erika chimed in on the situation, and said she knew Dorit tried her "hardest" to protect her children. However, she noted that in the era of social media, it was impossible.

Dorit recalled telling Jagger that marriages had ups and downs, and that sometimes people needed time apart. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 star said her son enquired whether she and P.K. would "always be best friends."

"Speaking of best friends, I hate to interrupt sorry, speaking of best friends, I did get a note from Garcelle. And she really wants this day to be like positive and fun," Sutton said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said they "needed" to get going since it would take them a while to reach. Dorit called Sutton's interruption "rude" but before she could say something else, Sutton once again chimed in and said it was a "long walk."

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Sutton's interruption online and were critical of the cast member.

Tune in every Tuesday at 8 pm ET to watch new episodes of RHOBH on Bravo.

