The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 aired episode 7 on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The segment saw the cast attend Jassi's event, which she threw for her boyfriend Darius, after a meeting at the White House.

As the women gathered, Mia confronted Karen about "coming after" her, and told her she was in no position to attack anybody. However, before things could escalate, Gizelle pulled the cast members aside to discuss the matter privately.

Gizelle told Karen that she told Mia what Karen had shared with her, but did not "add any hot sauce" about what Karen had said about Mia's past with drug abuse. Karen said she believed they were friends but the cast member had been attacking her about the DUI.

Trending

Fans of the Bravo reality show discussed the conversation on social media and criticized both cast members. While some believed Mia was acting like a victim, others felt Karen was trying to "deflect" from her DUI.

"Karen’s deflecting is actually a little disgusting. Talking about Mias opioid addiction serves no purpose…especially since Mia owned it. Also, most viewers think Mia is trash & view her in a low manner..deflecting onto her is a waste of time," one person wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"Karen saying to Gizelle and Ashley about Mia addiction. If you don't believe me don't GOOGLE it, just YOUTUBE it," a fan commented.

"Karen is deflecting but I’m still laughing at that Mia clip," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 criticized Mia for attacking Karen:

"Mia is full of BS. What Karen did was wrong and she is going to face the consequences of her actions with the criminal justice system. Why are you so invested? You need to focusing on some laser resurfacing cuz your face look crazy," a fan commented.

"To overdose on DRUGS!!! And try to shame someone for a dui is very trashy and disgusting you were a literal drug addict and Karen had a drunk night… Mia is trash," a tweet read.

"Mia aggravates me because at times I actually enjoy her but then she says something/does something that irritates me so badly. Yes, you have been coming for Karen since EP 1. You should’ve been prepared for her to bring up your opioid addiction," a person wrote.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 further said:

"Gizelle bringing Mia and Karen together to squash the beef and move their friendship forward and being a friend to both is why Gizelle is so necessary on this friendship. She knows how to move the pieces on board so swiftly and easily. Her best season yet!" a person wrote.

"This Mia and Karen feud reminds me of old school Gizelle and Karen feuding. Hmm maybe I’ll not mad at it? Keep reading each other so I can laugh, thanks gorls," a fan commented.

"I did not go to rehab"— Mia confronts Karen for talking about her opioid addiction in The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 7

In The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 7, titled, Hard Launch, Soft Landing, Mia told Karen that Gizelle told her what she had said about her history of drug abuse. Before the conversation could continue publicly, Gizelle pulled the two aside to discuss the matter.

Karen told Mia she had been "coming" for her since the beginning of season 9 and Mia disagreed. Karen said she was expressing how she felt and said she thought they were friends. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Mia said she believed they were friends as well, which is why she was confused as to why Karen would say Mia went to rehab.

"I did not go to rehab," Mia said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 cast member clarified that she overdosed and had to be hospitalized. She added that was how she was introduced to chiropractic care.

Karen said it was not too "far-fetched" for her to assume Mia went to rehab, and Gizelle told the reality star she was being "messy." Karen told Mia if she wouldn't start "sh*t" with her, there would not have been any from her side either.

"I'm not coming for you, I love you," Mia said.

Karen told Mia her love was "strange" while Mia clarified she had a lot of respect for The Real Housewives of Potomac star. She added she knew what Karen was going through, but she was not always going to tell her what she wanted to hear as a friend.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 commented on the feud online and were critical of both the cast members.

RHOP season 9 will air episode 8 on November 24, 2024, on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback