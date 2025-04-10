"Do British have something of their own?": Internet reacts to Sky announcing UK version of SNL with celebrity hosts

Sky has officially announced that a UK version of NBC's sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL). It is in the works and set to premiere in 2026. Titled Saturday Night Live UK, the new series will be filmed live from London and promises a "star-studded lineup of hosts" along with "the funniest British comedians around," as per Sky's statement.

The adaptation will be executive produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels and produced by his company, Broadway Video, in partnership with Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK team.

Sky's chief content officer, Cécile Frot-Coutaz, described the project as a way to bring a global conversation to British audiences,

"For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture… We are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year."

The series will air on Sky Max and the streaming platform Now, as reported by Variety on April 10, 2025.

While Sky is positioning this adaptation as a cultural milestone, the Internet isn't holding back. Critics online have responded with skepticism, calling out the show for lacking originality.

"Do British have something of their own or is everything copied and stolen?" posted one user on X (formerly Twitter).

"Brits aren't as funny though," another user said.

"So it’s just gonna be dry humor and tea breaks between sketches?" another person shared.

The commentary reflects a broader concern that the American-style format might not translate smoothly to the UK's distinct comedic sensibilities.

Despite criticism, there's still plenty of buzz and cautious optimism. The announcement has sparked mixed reactions across social media.

"Hugh Grant and Stormzy would be epic! I’m kinda hyped to see how British humor spices up the SNL format. It’s gonna be lit!" tweeted a fan.

"This is awesome news and this should be interesting!" another fan remarked.

"I'm interested in seeing this. I bet it'll be just as good as the US Saturday Night Live," said one more fan.

SNL UK after 50 Years

Sky has confirmed the UK version will retain the original's "live, fast-paced style," blending topical sketches, musical acts, and celebrity guest hosts. It's the same structure that has catapulted the careers of US stars like Tina Fey, Bill Murray, and Will Ferrell—and now British comics may hope for the same.

According to The Guardian, yet this isn't the first time the UK has tried its hand at live comedy sketch shows. From Channel 4's Saturday Live in the 1980s to The 11 O'Clock Show in the '90s, British networks have experimented with similar formats, some becoming cult classics, others flopping hard.

"They're quite different comedy cultures," noted Guardian comedy critic Brian Logan, adding that what works in the US doesn't always translate across the pond.

The lineup of celebrity hosts and cast remains under wraps. If Sky nails the execution, with the right mix of wit, irreverence, and cultural insight, the UK version could become a Saturday night staple.

According to Variety, other international versions of SNL offer valuable lessons. Germany’s RTL Samstag Nacht enjoyed a five-year run, while South Korea’s SNL Korea thrived for nine seasons before being rebooted in 2021. On the flip side, Spain's and Russia's versions were short-lived, and Quebec’s adaptation ended due to budget constraints.

