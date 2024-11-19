“Do we care?”- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans react to Sarper’s ex-flame Deedee’s confession on the Tell All

The Tell All episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 have started, marking an end to yet another season of the popular dating reality show. The Tell All part 1 was released on November 18 and saw an ex-flame of Sarper's, join the venue through a video call.

DeeDee was the name of the woman Sarper spent a night with before he met Shekinah. As Shekinah aptly put it she indeed was one of the 2500 women Sarper spent the night with. Exceptionally though, DeeDee was the only woman Sarper was still in touch with after being in a relationship with Shekinah. In the Tell All episode, DeeDee confirmed that Sarper had told her he was in a relationship but revealed how much they chatted by showing her phone and scrolling down the length of their chats.

To reassure Shekinah of fidelity though, Sarper asked DeeDee to tell her he was faithful and she did. However, Shekinah didn't want to see her so she walked away backstage and said she would come back when DeeDee was gone. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé reacted to this scene.

"SO DeeDee has entered the chat. Another American girl he banged. Are we surprised? Nah. Do we care? Hell nah. Sarper is a male wh*re," said one fan.

"DeeDee is a plant. Sarper wrote the script. There’s no other reason for this girl to be here. 1 out of 2500 is very suspicious," another fan said.

"Deedee was merely more than just a one-night stand for Sarper!" a third fan wrote.

"Talk about doom scrolling lol. DeeDee brought the DMs!" said one.

Some fans of 90 Day Fiancé brought up Sarper asking for DeeDee's opinion on his fidelity and reacted to it.

"Deedee is a one-night stand and not sure why this woman would come on to admit this and make it seem she’s friends with Sarper when she isn’t. Why are we asking DeeDee opinions about their relationship?" an X user wrote.

"Not Sarper trying to get Deedee to give her expert opinion. The jokes really write themselves," another X user wrote.

Some fans of 90 Day Fiancé also reacted to Shekinah using "that" as a pronoun to address DeeDee.

"He shouldn't but atp someone needs to tell her. Calling DeeDee “that” multiple times was super bi*chy," commented one.

"Is Temu Barbie understanding the conversation? DeeDee is saying Temu Ken WON'T cheat... Be happy...," another wrote.

What DeeDee said on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All

The 90 Day Fiancé Tell All host asked Shekinah if she knew of DeeDee and she said no. Then she asked DeeDee how well she knew Sarper and DeeDee said they were friends but Shekinah interrupted and said Sarper didn't have any female friends so she wasn't his friend. Sarper said she wasn't his friend he just had a one-night stand with her.

DeeDee said they stayed in touch after hanging out that one night during Covid and revealed that the last time she talked to him was after he was in a relationship with Shekinah. She also said that Sarper told her about his new girlfriend and she wanted to hang out with them, but Sarper refused saying Shekinah was "possessive" and "unpredictable".

Sarper then asked DeeDee what she thought of his transformation and DeeDee reassuringly said:

"Right now from what I know of him I just feel like he will never cheat. I really think that and I think that he will be very honest and very loyal".

When the host asked if DeeDee thought Sarper was afraid of Shekinah she said he felt like he couldn't go anywhere or have any friends because Shekinah was possessive. She called their relationship "toxic" and said that she still didn't think Sarper would cheat. Shekinah wasn't having any of it, so when DeeDee said they planned on meeting up but it didn't happen because she was busy, Shekinah walked out and asked them to call her when she was gone.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 come out on Mondays, at 8 pm ET, on TLC.

