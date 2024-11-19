“Does NOTHING!”— Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans criticize Emma for not working hard enough

Episode 7 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 was out on November 18. The episode titled My Super Sideways Sixteen documented Daisy asking Chef Cloyce to amp up his meals. It also showed Keith forbidding Danni from having a romantic connection with him because he didn't want to be the third side of a triangle after what happened between her and Gary.

The episode documented Emma's lagging in working. She ignored a guest who needed help, which Gary picked up on and reprimanded her for. The episode also flashed back to Emma spending time in the common area, sipping on beverages, when Gary accused her of not working.

Fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht came to X to call Emma out for not working hard enough. Some called her lazy, while others wanted her to leave the show.

"Emma is garbage. She literally does NOTHING!" said one fan.

"Emma fascinates me. She truly doesn't give one good God d*mn about working, and she makes no apologies about it. She's here for a good time, not a long time, and you kinda have to respect it," another fan said.

"Doesn’t say much for Emma that the smoothest docking was the one she slept through… or maybe it says everything," a third fan wrote.

"Emma has no sense of urgency, but she sure does have a million excuses," another said.

Some fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht called her a "nightmare," while others said she wasn't doing her job properly.

"Yooo Emma would be my worst nightmare in a coworker," an X user said.

"Emma is playing the world’s tiniest violin with a nasty attitude on top of it. you are not the victim girl. Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles could see you are F**KING UP! If I were her I would quit before they fire me," another X user wrote.

"Em is so LAZY. All we see is her smoking and standing around. It's kind of obvious that she isn't doing the job properly. She just such a wet rag tbh," commented one.

"Earth to Emma! LOSE THE TUDE, DUDE! I can’t stand Gary but in this particular situation, he’s absolutely in the right. Emma needs to be on a plane ride home by the end of the episode," another wrote.

The conversation between Gary and Emma on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5, episode 7

When the new charter guests of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode went swimming, Gary assisted them while Emma stood on the deck. While a guest was taking a shower on the deck after swimming, he asked for a towel. Emma was standing there, yet she didn't respond to his request.

Gary jumped in and handed him the towel. When the guests were off, Gary asked Emma if she was happy to be there. Emma responded positively and asked why Gary was asking that. Gary replied:

"I see a lot of lack of urgency around everywhere, there's a lot of waiting around and watching us work."

Emma asked when she did those things, so Gary reminded her of the time when Keith was working, and she was watching, and when he was handing out towels while she was there. Gary also pointed out that when they asked her to do it, she refused and often went for coffee and cigarettes.

The episode flashed back to when the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star was smoking and drinking out of a mug, but she said she didn't even drink Coffee. Gary added that it didn't seem like Emma wanted to be there, but she said it was unfair because he had never given her any feedback before suddenly reprimanding her. Gary said he just wanted her to improve.

New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 come out on Mondays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

