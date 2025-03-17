“Dome of desire”- Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary’s remarks on his hairstyle

Fans of Shark Tank have been following its esteemed panelists, including Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Robert Harjavec, among others, since they are all active in their respective fields, and keep sharing their knowledge in the many interviews that they appear on.

In one such recent interview with Gregory Gutfeld on Fox News, Kevin O'Leary talked about his distinguished hairstyle. Kevin posted this interview on his official X account on March 15 and made comments about his iconic bald head. Pointing at his head jokingly, Kevin told Gutfeld that:

"I have trademarked the Dome of Desire here."

The topic stemmed from a discussion that was centered on Kevin explaining how much looks mattered to him. His funny take on his hairstyle made Gutfeld chuckle, fans too flocked to express their hilarious takes on it on X.

What Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary said about his hairstyle in the interview

The interviewer, Gregory Gutfeld, asked the Shark Tank star if looks matter when it came to making these professional decisions. The host also warned Kevin to be "very careful" while answering the question as he thought it could attract flak if it hurt sentiments.

Kevin stated that he didn't have a problem with the story because he had trademarked his bald head, which he named the Dome of Desire. He said that he thought his hairstyle was incredibly attractive and that it was his whole brand. He added:

"People keep telling me, 'why don't you get some hair?'"

He told Gutfeld that he asked them why, and told them that the look was him and he wouldn't change it. He further said that he thought it was about falling in love with oneself and that he had done a great job at that. He concluded his answer by saying that at the end of the day, one must love the way they look. Gutfeld affirmed his answer and agreed that confidence was everything.

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary shares some investment tips for investors

Kevin O'Leary is really active when it comes to sharing tips and tricks about the topics that fall under his area of expertise, including business, politics, and finance. Kevin gave out simple yet crucial tips for amateur investors in a video posted on his official YouTube channel on 18 October 2019. He stated:

"If you're making five thousand five hundred dollars and invest it in a basket of stocks like an ETF... the concept of just using a single ETF that maybe have 20, 30, 50 stocks in it is the best way to do it."

He explained that this method of diversification and investing in different avenues of streams would lessen the risk factor. He also asked the viewers to put in 10% of their salaries into the investment money for consistent growth.

For more updates on Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, you can follow the star on his official Instagram account - @kevinolearytv.

