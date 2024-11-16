"Don't disrespect my girl"— The Challenge star Horacio criticizes Laurel Stucky online 

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras aka season 40 is currently airing on MTV and drops new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. The show features alums from the series divided into teams or eras based on when they first appeared on the show.

Three eliminated contestants, Horacio Gutierrez Jr., Nurys Mateo, and Laurel Stucky recently made waves online due to a social media feud. Nurys criticized Laurel Stucky on X in response to her talking about her and Horacio's relationship during an Instagram Live that has since been deleted.

In response, Laurel attacked the female cast member back, by claiming her boyfriend stayed with her for a week when he was in Florida. The male cast member, Horacio also chimed in on the ongoing feud between his girlfriend and Laurel via an Instagram story. He said The Challenge season 40 contestant was "harassing" him and Nurys.

Trending

"Moral of the story: Don't disrespect my girl and our relationship," he said.

The Challenge star Horacio chimes in on Nurys and Laurel's ongoing social media feud

The Challenge star Horacio about Laurel Stucky (Image via Instagram/@horaciogutierrezjr)

On November 16, 2024, The Challenge: Battle of the Eras eliminated contestant Horacio Gutierrez Jr. defended his girlfriend and co-star Nurys against Laurel Stucky. The cast member started his story by stating he was "done."

He added that Laurel was "harassing" his relationship with his girlfriend and said that he had only ever asked for respect. He added that he believed The Challenge: Battle of the Eras contestant Laurel was his "friend" and that she would support him.

"But it's the complete opposite," he added.

The Challenge season 40 participant commented on his and Nurys's relationship and said that they were "very happy" together. Horacio added that his family and friends loved his girlfriend and stated that two weeks ago his mother asked when they would have babies.

He asked Laurel not to disrespect his girlfriend and their relationship and urged fans not to believe everything they saw online.

Expand Tweet

Two hours before Horacio posted his story, Laurel posted a series of tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter) about some of Nurys' previous tweets. She stated she was "dying" at Nurys not knowing that Horacio came to stay with her for a week.

"She's all "he would never" LOLLLLL girl we already did," Laurel said.

She responded to a fan's tweet claiming Laural went "MIA" after Nurys called her out and said she didn't see the cast member's tweets until five days after they were posted. She said she responded to her on Instagram.

She commented on Nurys's physical appearance stating she was "4 ft and 12 lbs" and wondered how anyone would be "intimidated" by a girl who bragged about "sleeping with Chris Brown 24/7."

In another tweet, The Challenge: Battle of the Eras cast member stated it was "embarrassing" that Horacio didn't tell Nurys about staying with her and lied to her.

"That's such a good foundation of a relationship," she wrote.

Laurel Stucky said she was not surprised Nurys was "overcompensating" so much online. She added that she and Horacio spoke over the phone just a few weeks ago as well. When a fan said Horacio needed to "shut this down," Laurel said that he messaged her online and she told him that Nurys should have kept her "jealous mouth shut" about her.

On November 6, 2024, Nurys Mateo criticized Laurel Stucky in a series of tweets on X. She stated the contestant had "no life, no friends, no man, no woman, no kids, and the most disgusting personality." She added that she would hate herself as well if she was Laurel since the man she wanted, referring to Horacio, didn't want her back.

Expand Tweet

The Challenge season 40 airs new episodes weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback