"Georgie should have gone"— The Great British Bake Off fans upset over Gill Howard's elimination

The Great British Bake Off season 15 aired episode 9 this week on Channel 4. The baking competition saw another baker get eliminated after Tuesday's semi-final episode.

The segment was Patisserie Week, and the remaining contestants had to compete in a Signature Bake, featuring Breakfast Pastries, a Technical Challenge, featuring an Opera Cake, and a Showstopper Challenge, featuring Fruit-Shaped Entremets.

By the end of the tasks, Gill Howard was eliminated from the competition while Christiaan earned Star Baker. The eliminated contestant opened up about her time on the show in her goodbye letter and said that she did not expect to make "eleven new friends" in her 50s. She also said that it pushed her "so far out" of her comfort zone.

Fans of The Great British Bake Off season 15 reacted to Gill's elimination online and were upset to see her leave. One person wrote on X:

"Gill should have stayed. Georgie should have gone #GBBO has lost its way as a home bakers show"

"Gills been one of my fave people ever on Bake Off. Proper northern lass and good portions! Gteat sense of humour. Us Northeners gotta look out for each other. Think she was worth a place in the final to be honest," a fan commented.

"Gill was never the right choice to go over Georgie, she did better over all 3 rounds and has never lost her head during a bake? Sad to see Gill go!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Great British Bake Off season 15 felt Gill was "robbed":

GILL WAS ROBBED! we all knew it was coming… georgia and dylan have been their favourites for weeks," a person wrote.

"I hate what channel 4 has done to this show. Didn’t finish bottom of any task, but unfortunately demographics mean you’re going home. Absolute shocker. Feel so sorry for Gill, 9 months of hard work. It’s a baking show, not a demographic box ticker," a fan commented.

"It often happens that the viewers' reaction tells you all you want to know: Paul's prejudice over "the lack of finesse" costed this amazing lady her well deserved place in the final. Unfair, ridiculous, completely bonkers," a tweet read.

Fans of The Great British Bake Off season 15 further said:

"Gill is such a lovely friendly woman, hugging a cameraman, telling Dylan its his calling and acknowledging everyone on the show. She is a great example of how people should treat each other," a person wrote.

"Wrong decision, Georgie should have gone home not Gill. Why do I feel like they are pushing for Georgie to win and it will be because of her “journey” a fan commented.

"Brought back my exam panic"— The Great British Bake Off eliminated contestant Gill reflects upon her journey

In a letter that Gill wrote upon her departure from the show, she detailed her time on The Great British Bake Off. The cast member called the experience "glorious" and said she enjoyed every moment. She said that she learned so much from her co-competitors and did not expect to walk away with new friends.

"I was so far out my comfort zone, technicals definitely brought back my exam panic," she said.

The Great British Bake Off season 15 cast member further said she felt "fortunate" that she had wonderful friends and family. She said all her bakes while on the Channel 4 show had been dedicated to "special people" and "fond memories." She said being able to revisit those special moments brought her joy she did not anticipate.

She praised her husband Steve for supporting her while she was on the show and the outside. Gill further praised her sister, V, and thanked her for "encouraging (bullying) her into applying for The Great British Bake Off season 15. She also thanked the show's production team for helping them and said that life in the tent was "as lovely as" it appeared.

Fans of the baking competition reacted to Gill's elimination online and were upset to see her leave. Some felt Georgie deserved to be eliminated and not Gill.

The Great British Bake Off season 15 will air its upcoming episode on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, on Channel 4.

