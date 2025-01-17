“Get on my nerves”- Southern Charm fans criticize Madison for being mad at Craig for meeting JT

Southern Charm season 10 episode 6 was released on Bravo on January 16, 2025. The episode documented JT and Craig's meeting, after the previous episodes put Craig's friends, Madison and Austen, at odds with JT. Austen was mad at JT for spreading cheating rumors about him, while Madison didn't like JT claiming her husband was insecure about her friendship with Austen.

In episode 6, JT asked Craig to talk about him and alleged that JT called Ms. Patricia a "b*tch" for not accepting his cane. There was no discussion about Madison or Austen as the two men parted ways as soon as they were done talking about it. However, when Craig met with Madison and Austen, the former said that if someone tried to talk about Craig's partner, Paige, she would shut them down and stand by it.

Trending

Craig argued that he did defend Madison, noting that he and JT didn't even mention her. Before she walked off, Madison said she was furious because JT called her friend a "b*tch" and also came for her marriage.

Fans of Southern Charm came to X to criticize Madison for being mad at Craig for meeting JT, especially because she met JT a few days back to resolve their feud.

"Sounds like they were trying to ice JT out and they’re mad that Craig went and filmed with him. Madison is usually my girl but she is starting to get on my nerves. As for Rodrigo, he can leave. I’m not enjoying him in the main cast role," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@its1stclassCAM)

"Madison and Austen are really throwing temper tantrums because Craig had a conversation with JT," said another fan.

"This whole 'loyalty' thing between Austen, Craig, and Madison is so weird to me. And the JT hate is even weirder. This group has done a lot worse to each other and moved on very quickly so I don't get it," added a third.

"Let me get this straight… Madison is mad at Craig for meeting up JT to find out what was said… JUST LIKE MADISON DID A FEW DAYS PRIOR???" another wrote.

While some fans of Southern Charm asked Madison, Austen, and Craig to leave JT alone, others agreed with Madison about her stance. However, others claimed that Madison should "shut up" with her "mean girl energy."

"Here we go with the meanies club. Austen, Shep, and Whitney r just awful. Leave Craig tf alone! #southerncharm leave JT alone and shut Madison up with her mean girl energy this season," an X user wrote.

"Rodrigo and Madison, y'all little gossips don't even know why JT asked to see Craig," another user wrote.

"What’s funny about all of this is the fact that JT was indeed being weird about Austen and Madison, and Craig walked out in defense of them. However, he incorrectly recalled the ‘b*tch’ comment and that’s why he and JT met. He won’t admit that though," wrote one.

"Madison is my girl so I'm biased. I do not want to see her and Craig fall out over this JT mess," commented one.

The conversation between Craig and JT on Southern Charm season 10 episode 6

When Craig and JT met at a restaurant, Craig pointed at a building and mentioned that he lived in it. He noted that they had an off-campus returnee there and added that he always told Paige he would return to college in a heartbeat. JT took to a Southern Charm confessional here to say that he was furious about Craig's lack of regard for any topic of controversy.

JT also discussed how some cast members thought he called Ms. Patricia the "B-word", which he denied, and accused Craig of spreading false rumors. Craig stayed firm on his accusation and stated that JT called her a "b*tch" when she didn't accept his cane at the horserace. JT asked him if it was possible that he misheard him and asked him to not believe it until he saw the word leaving his lips.

Craig confirmed that he did hear it. To this, JT said that they didn't have to agree on this because it was an agree-to-disagree situation. The two Southern Charm cast members parted after Craig thanked him for texting him to sort things out.

JT said in a Southern Charm confessional that it was hard to hold back and show strength when Craig was spreading "gossip" and "slander" about him.

New episodes of Southern Charm season 10 come out every Thursday at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback