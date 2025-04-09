"He stopped talking almost completely"— Brittany Cartwright announces her son with estranged husband Jax Taylor has been diagnosed with autism

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright has publicly shared that her three-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, whom she shares with estranged husband and fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor, has been diagnosed with autism. In an interview with People, published April 9, 2025, Cartwright opened up about their journey toward the diagnosis, which was confirmed in fall 2024.

Ad

"He crawled early, he walked early," Cartwright said. "He was talking, he was saying, 'Mommy,' 'Daddy.' He was saying 'Hot Dog!' from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Then, as he got closer to 2, we started noticing that he was regressing in his speech. He stopped talking almost completely," she shared.

The diagnosis came months after the couple announced their separation in February 2024. As Cruz nears his fourth birthday on April 12, Brittany Cartwright says her focus remains on giving her son the tools and support he needs through early intervention therapies.

Ad

Trending

"Our life is going to look a little bit different, but I feel like I was meant to be his mom,” she told People. "He is my better half. He is my little partner in crime. He is everything to me, and even though he can't talk, I know everything that he wants, everything that he needs. We're just so synced, it's incredible," she added.

Ad

Brittany Cartwright reveals her son Cruz's autism diagnosis

Ad

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor began speech and occupational therapy for Cruz shortly after noticing his regression. The family's experiences were captured during season 1 of Bravo's The Valley, which aired in 2024. According to Cartwright, a developmental pediatrician confirmed Cruz's autism diagnosis in the fall, just before production wrapped on season 2, premiering on April 15.

In a February 2024 interview with E! News, Brittany Cartwright emphasized how quickly things changed. Although Cruz remains largely nonverbal, Cartwright says he now sometimes says different words, like "Mommy."

Ad

She acknowledged the emotional toll of the journey but emphasized her son's affectionate nature. Despite the challenges ahead, Cartwright remains optimistic about her son's future.

"It can be sad at times because you want them to live life to the fullest, and he does, he just does it in a different way," she said.

"What I really want people to understand about autism is he sees the world so much more vibrant and amazing than any of us ever will. It doesn't mean that he's not going to be the smartest in his class. It doesn't mean he is not going to work for NASA one day. There aren't any limitations to what he can do," Brittany said.

Ad

Ad

Currently, Brittany Cartwright is prioritizing early developmental support. Cruz receives speech and occupational therapy several times a week. He also has a therapeutic companion who assists him during preschool hours, helping him build social and communication skills.

At home in Los Angeles, Cartwright created a sensory-friendly environment, including a swing set, trampoline, pool, and a designated sensory room.

Brittany Cartwright concluded the interview with People with a message of strength and pride, saying that she's proud of everything about Cruz and that she tries to stay positive in hard times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More