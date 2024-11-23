"HORRIBLY INSECURE"— Love After Lockup fans criticize Zeruiah for kicking Troy out of the car

Love After Lockup season 5 aired episode 48 this week on Friday, November 22, 2024. The segment saw Zeruiah's car get the boot after she failed to pay several traffic tickets amounting to up to $550.

The cast member took out money from Project HEAL's account as her accountant had told her to use that money in an emergency. As the couple drove to the church, Zeruiah stated that Troy had forgotten their anniversary and was upset about him texting while in the car.

Thoughout the episode, tensions continued to rise between the couple and she ultimately kicked him out of the car even though she knew that he needed to pick up his mother and daughter from the train station.

Fans reacted to Zeruiah's behavior towards Troy and criticized her for kicking him out of the car. One person wrote on X:

"Zureiuah is really a HORRIBLY INSECURE person through and through. I don't see how Troy can stand to be around her!"

"Zeruiah is a clear example of why you are supposed to work out your issues before you date or marry someone. You'll be giving your mate hell. I don't know how Troy deals with it. I know he has issues too but she takes it to hell a lot," a fan commented.

"Zeuriah is so irrational and disgusting that she don’t even care about Troy’s baby being stuck at the train station! Give him the f*ckin keys. This is insane! Troy need to leave. I see y his mom started crying," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup criticized Zeruiah for not caring about Troy's mother and daughter:

"So Zeriuah doesn’t care that his daughter and Mom been sitting at the bus stay for 90 mins? Only care about this family day that 2.5 kids gonna show up and sign up for??" a person wrote.

"Zeuriah and any woman like her is trash how you want a man to take care of your child but when it comes to his daughter you don’t give a dam. You wouldn’t want your son sitting at no damn train station silly a** trick," a fan commented.

"And this is why that lil girl’s mama didn’t want her around zeruiah. Cuz she knew he needed to go pick up his child. She could’ve set her personal feelings aside at least for the child. My daughter would NEVER go back if he’s with her," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 5 further said:

Not the boot on Zeuriah’s car when they tried to leave!!! Using money from the nonprofit for emergencies does not include a boot on ur car! I’m questioning the legitimacy of this NP. This is not how the finances go," a person wrote.

"I can not stand Zeruiah she is toxic and verbally abusive. I wouldn't be surprised if she put hands on Troy. At this point, I blame him for still being with her. If I were Yana, I wouldn't ever let my child around her," a fan commented.

Stop playing with me"— Zeruiah clashes with Troy in Love After Lockup season 5 episode 48

In Love After Lockup season 5 episode 48, titled, Tests of Faith, Zeruiah was upset with Troy for forgetting their anniversary and clashed with him when the two went to pick up supplies for her nonprofit organization's event. She was upset with him for texting while they were in the car and for forgetting their anniversary.

As the couple got ready to leave the church, she saw him on his phone and asked him to let her drive. She yelled at him to pull over repeatedly.

"Stop playing with me," she said.

When the Love After Lockup season 5 cast member asked her to relax, she told him she was "done." Troy assured her that the day was going to "turn around" and she told him she didn't want to do anything to do with him.

"Today is the day you play with me and today is the day you f*cking find out," she said.

The Love After Lockup season 5 star yelled at him and told him that the day was supposed to be about them, their anniversary, and helping the community. She told him he didn't care. In a confessional, Zeruiah chimed in on Troy being on his phone with someone else on their anniversary and said it was "disrespectful."

While in the parking lot of the store, Zeruiah asked Troy if he had the car keys and yelled at him to open the door. She told him she was about to "spaz the f*ck out" and asked him not to "ride" with her.

"Get out!" she said.

The Love After Lockup season 5 cast member kicked Troy out of the car even though they were supposed to pick up his mother and daughter from the train station.

Fans of the WeTV show criticized Zeruiah for kicking Troy out of the car and for yelling at him.

Love After Lockup season 5 will air episode 49 on November 29, 2024, on WeTV.

