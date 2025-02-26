How long will Karen Huger be in jail? RHOP star's sentencing in DUI case explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Karen Huger received a jail sentence of one year after she was convicted in March 2024 for DUI. A Montgomery County Maryland judge issued the ruling on February 26 2025 to suspend one year out of Huger’s two-year punishment, as reported by Fox 5.

Ad

Additionally, Huger will be prohibited from driving for a year after her release and will serve five years of probation. Two months after judges found Huger guilty of multiple counts she attended the Montgomery County courthouse to receive her sentencing verdict.

The prosecution first recommended Huger serve two years with a six-month suspension due to her previous DUI record history. The judge chose to suspend half of Huger's originally imposed punishment.

Ad

Trending

A car accident in Bethesda Maryland caused Huger's legal problems after she lost control while driving, causing a median crossing followed by a collision with street signs. The 61-year-old reality star received multiple charges from authorities for driving under the influence combined with driving while impaired by alcohol, and both negligent driving and reckless driving.

A Fox 5 reporter in the courtroom confirmed the decision, but Huger's legal team has yet to release a statement. E! News has reached out to her representatives for comment but has not received a response.

Ad

Karen Huger blames emotional distress for Bethesda Car Crash

Ad

The legal troubles of Karen Huger resulted from a Bethesda Maryland car accident after she lost control of her vehicle, hit street signs, and crossed the median. The 61-year-old reality star received multiple charges from authorities after they found her responsible for driving under the influence and negligent driving and reckless driving, among others.

The day after the incident, Huger addressed the situation in a statement to TMZ on March 21, attributing the crash to emotional distress caused by the passing of her mother. She stated:

Ad

"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night's incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my beloved mother, grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother's Day approaching, it has felt more like a tsunami."

Ad

She explained that she had been crying while driving home when she saw a car approaching head-on. She tried to prevent a collision by steering into another lane but hit a divider before her car crashed into a tree. Karen Huger reported surviving the accident with only light wounds while expressing gratitude for her survival.

Following her guilty verdict in December 2024 on all charges except reckless driving, Karen Huger's attorneys announced their intention to appeal the decision. Her former lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, expressed disappointment in the verdict but affirmed their commitment to seeking justice, as stated by Enews on December 19, 2024, In a statement to People, he said:

Ad

"Although we are disappointed in the jury's verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case. We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger's right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf."

Shortly after the verdict, Karen Huger replaced Bolden with a new legal team ahead of her sentencing.

Ad

Karen Huger chose to enter a rehabilitation facility while fighting her legal battle and was unable to attend The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 reunion recordings. Karen's manager Ryan Tresdale confirmed her non-appearance through a statement released to Bravo's Daily Dish on January 9, where he declared:

"Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today. She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth."

Ad

Karen Huger's legal troubles have remained a focal point throughout The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9, with cast members reacting to the situation as it unfolded. Despite her legal issues, she recently made a brief appearance in the CBS daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates.

With her sentencing finalized, Karen Huger will serve one year in jail, followed by a year-long driving suspension and five years of probation. Although her legal team has hinted at a possible appeal, her immediate future will be shaped by her time in custody and her continued rehabilitation efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback