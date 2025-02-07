Rob Lowe, the host and producer of the game show The Floor for Fox Network, is an American film and television actor. He is best known for his notable roles in the TV series The West Wing and the 1983 film The Outsiders. His career has spanned almost four and a half decades and has brought him a significant amount of wealth and fame. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob Lowe has a net worth of around $100 million.

Besides his successful acting career, Lowe has also amassed a vast amount of wealth in real estate investments, mainly dealing with properties in the Montecito region of California. He recently sold his house for $45 million. An accomplished writer, podcast host, and reality show host, Lowe owns several businesses, which contribute greatly to his net worth.

Beyond acting, Lowe has expanded his earnings by producing TV movies and shows such as Dr. Vegas, The Lyon's Den, and The Bad Seed. Lowe's looks and public image also brought him various endorsement deals, furthering his source of income.

Exploring Rob Lowe's film and television career

Rob Lowe started his acting career in the early 1980s when he first appeared in the television film Thursday's Child (1983), for which he received his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Following this success, he starred in notable films like The Hotel New Hampshire (1984) and About Last Night (1986).

Lowe was cast as Sam Seaborn in the acclaimed show The West Wing (1999 - 2003, 2006). His performance in the show received critical and commercial acclaim, marked by a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lowe earned around $100,000 per episode while starring in the series.

Rob Lowe in Unstable (Image via Netflix)

Lowe's TV work has been a significant contributor to his wealth. Starting in 2017 with a reality TV series called The Lowe Files, he then co-created and starred in the Netflix Show Unstable, along with his son John Lowe, in 2023. In 2024, he began hosting the trivia game show The Floor for Fox Network.

In March 2024, he signed a deal to return as the host following the renewals of seasons 2 and 3. The third season of the show is set to kick off on February 9, 2025.

Rob Lowe's property investments, business ventures, and personal life explored

Property Investments

Real estate has been a key factor in building Rob Lowe's wealth. Starting in 2005, Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, have engaged in buying and selling high-end properties, particularly in Montecito, California. In November 2024, they purchased two homes in Montecito for $5.2 million and $13 million each.

Endorsements

Rob Lowe also capitalized on his public image through several brand deals, including DirecTV, Atkins Nutritionals, and KFC. These partnerships have been a major source of income for the actor in addition to his film career.

Business Ventures

In 2015, Lowe launched a men's skincare product line called Profile, which sells products in the $25 to $60 price range. The following year, he introduced a fragrance line called 18 Amber Wood under the same brand. Lowe also co-owns The Shrimp Club restaurant chain and has written best-selling books, including his memoirs "Stories I Only Tell My Friends" and "Love Life," which add to his revenue.

He also started his own podcast, "Literally! With Rob Lowe," where he talks about his personal and professional life with guests such as Mel Robbins, Francis Ford Coppola, and Ken Burns.

Personal Life

Rob Lowe has been married to interior designer Sheryl Berkoff since 1991. They share two sons, Matthew Lowe, born in 1993, and John Owen Lowe, born in 1995.

Fans can follow Rob on Instagram @roblowe for updates on his personal and professional life. The Floor season 3 premieres on February 9, 2025.

