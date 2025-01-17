"I CALLED IT"— Beast Games fans react to player 952 winning the island

Beast Games season 1 aired episode 6 this week on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The segment saw the competition to win Beast Island end as Mr. Beast signed the deed of the $1.8 million island over to player 952.

The episode, titled Physical, Mental, Chance...Your Choice, saw Brennan and Mia, players 711 and 952 open their briefcases, which revealed who won the island. The player to have both deeds of the island became its new owner, however, if the players had one deed each, they would have had to swap the briefcases again.

However, in the first round itself, Mia had both deeds and became the owner of Beast Island. Fans of the reality show commented on Mia winning the island online and celebrated her victory.

"I CALLED IT a week earlier!! #952 WINS," one person wrote on X.

"Player 952 WON the Island $1.8M yessss," a fan commented.

"952 winning the island is all I wanted to see! Now idgaf what happens at least a black woman won something," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 said player 952 played well.

"She knew because she heard him put the x in the box. That’s why she’s moved hers around. They should have blindfolded them both with headphones. She played it well, he wasn’t so smart," a person wrote.

"This guy lost an island cuz he thought the game was by chance. He had no strategy and didn't had sound awareness. That's why he lost and it was obvious he will lose, at least for me," a fan commented.

"952 you’re still in it!!!!! LFG!!!! Island & still in the game," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games further said:

"Player #952 won f*cking island!! Wtf she is the most annoying disgusting player out there. That's it I'm done watching," a person wrote.

"952 ACCOMPLISHED HER GOAL AND ENDED JEREMY ONCE AND FOR ALL SHE IS AN ICON AND A LEGEND AND SHE ALSO WON THE ISLAND!! SHE DID IT" a fan commented.

"I'm glad it was her"— Player 711 chimes in on losing the island to Player 952 on Beast Games

Brennan and Mia were the top two contenders to win the $1.8 million island that was up for grabs after 7 contestants were eliminated in episode 5. In the final round of the competition, Mr. Beast asked if either of them had anything to say before they started the competition, and Brennan asked his opponent not to "hold back."

Mia said she respected player 711's hustle, that Brennan got them where they needed to be, and that she wished him the best. Mr. Beast recalled both players helping each other out during Beast Games to get ahead. He said that even though they played a "huge" part in each other's journey, only one contestant could win.

"The rules to the final game are simple but brutal. This is going to test your strategy, your poker face, and how well you can read lies. Guards! Bring in the deeds," the host said.

The players were given one deed of the island each with Mr. Beast's signature, and were asked to sign them and place them in one of the two briefcases in front of them. However, their opponent wouldn't know which briefcase they placed the deed in, as they would be turned around.

The Beast Games season 1 players would then choose one of their competitor's briefcases, and whoever had both deeds with them, won the island. In case both players had one deed each, they would repeat the process.

After the first round of exchanging briefcases in episode 6, Player 952 had both deeds and won the island.

"If anyone was gonna win, I'm glad it was her," Player 711 said about Mia's victory.

Beast Games fans commented on Mia's victory online and cheered her on.

Beast Games season 1 will air episode 7 on Thursday, January 23, 2025, on Prime Video.

