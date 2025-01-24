"I defended Lisa"— The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Bronwyn addresses tension with cast member online

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 aired part 1 of its reunion special on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, on Bravo. One of the topics discussed was Bronwyn's daughter's relationship with her late father's family, something that previously was brought up on the show.

Bronwyn was upset with Lisa for speaking about her daughter's paternal relationship online. She was also unhappy with Lisa for repeating what the family had allegedly told her during RHOSLC's After Show.

Lisa had said that the father's family told her they didn't know of Gwen's existence since they were told Bronwyn had a "miscarriage." She also claimed Bronwyn had brought the issue to the cameras, and not her.

Bronwyn opened up about the situation online via Instagram stories on January 23, 2025, and called Lisa Barlow out. She wrote that she had previously thanked Lisa for offering to and for connecting her with Gwen's father's family. Bronwyn said she "acknowledged the difficult position" Lisa was in and encouraged her to stay friends with them.

"My experience with them did not need to be hers. When it came up with the other women, I defended Lisa — meanwhile it was clear that they were talking about it behind my back," Bronwyn wrote.

"This is clearly false" — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn reveals Lisa knew her father called Gwen's grandparents

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn's Instagram stories about Lisa Barlow (Image via Instagram/@bronwynnewport)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn took to social media on January 23, 2025, to address certain things said during the reunion. She started by stating that she knew everyone hated text stories but said hers was going to be "worth being very clear on."

She revealed that she initially learned that Lisa knew Gwen's grandparents off-camera but in the presence of two producers. Bronwyn realized it wouldn't remain private and discussed the situation with her daughter and family. She gave Gwen the option of handling it in a way she felt comfortable.

"She handled it beautifully, and you can see her addressing it on camera, which was her choice," Bronwyn wrote.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 cast member added that she then filmed a conversation with Lisa where she "openly" shared her feelings and told her what had happened over the years. Bronwyn revealed to the cast member that her father called Gwen's grandparents "the day of her birth" and that Bronwyn herself spoke to them years later when Gwen's father's widow found out about her.

Bronwyn further said what she shared with Lisa while filming the Bravo show felt "intensely personal" and clarified that she didn't have the family's contact information. Bronwyn added that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's production was able to get in touch with the family but they declined to be on camera.

"I continued to protect their identities while Lisa — knowing my concerns — continued to share details that could identify them," she added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 newcomer said that six months later when Lisa filmed the RHOSLC After Show, she repeated a "hurtful falsehood" that the grandparents shared with her. Bronwyn wrote that the family apparently thought she had a "miscarriage," and that her daughter didn't exist.

"This is clearly false, and Lisa knew it. Lisa knew my father called them the day Gwen was born. Lisa knew I communicated with them and that the family acknowledged knowing about Gwen years ago," she wrote.

Bronwyn further wrote there was no reason for all of that to be brought up and that Lisa was "aware of what its implications would be." The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 star said since the After Show aired, she and her daughter have been surrounded by "vicious rumors." This included one that Bronwyn was pregnant during Gwen's father's marriage.

The Bravo reality star clarified that it wasn't the case and that Gwen's father got married after her pregnancy. She said that Lisa bringing the situation to the cameras, it resulted in there being rumors that Bronwyn kept her daughter from her grandparents and said she had "always wanted them to want her" in their lives.

Fans can stream the reunion part 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 on Peacock, during which Lisa and Bronwyn addressed the conflict as well.

