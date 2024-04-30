Giada De Laurentiis exited Food Network last year and she has now opened up about her life after leaving the channel. The chef and entrepreneur appeared on a podcast titled Superwomen where she also talked about how she had been a part of Everyday Italian for around seven years.

Rebecca Minkoff, the host of the podcast, questioned De Laurentiis if she was missing the time when she was active on Food Network. She replied by saying that everything is fine in her life now, stating,

"I should say yes, but it's not. I think it's because I got burnt out. I really worked so hard for so long, I got burnt out. I need excitement. I get bored, and if I'm getting bored, my viewers are getting bored."

Also known as Giada Pamela De Laurentiis, she gained recognition as the host of Giada at Home. Furthermore, she has been featured on multiple TV shows such as Iron Chef America and Handy Manny.

Giada De Laurentiis speaks up on the struggles she had to face before leaving Food Network: Podcast statements explored

During her latest appearance on Superwomen, Giada De Laurentiis said that she decided to leave Everyday Italian as she was pregnant. She stated that she became different due to pregnancy and added:

"I was lucky enough to be at a period of time at Food Network where that was okay and they were open to those kinds of suggestions because the landscape hadn't really been fully discovered yet, and so I think they were just more open to the talent."

Giada De Laurentiis also stated that there was a time when she decided to change from being a part of different shows. She admitted that she was "fearful of leaving Food Network" and slowly developed an interest in the world of entrepreneurship.

She continued by saying that she was able to switch between her duties and realized that her "world was crumbling" due to her responsibilities of being a mother alongside dealing with her divorce. She disclosed that she was still willing to be a part of television and added:

"I have a deal with Amazon, so I still do a little bit of that, but it's definitely not the schedule I used to keep."

She ended by saying:

"Sometimes in life it's fun to get out at the top, [rather] than when nobody wants you anymore."

Giada De Laurentiis decided to exit Food Network after being a part of it for 21 years

The departure of Giada De Laurentiis was confirmed by a Food Network spokesperson in February last year. She has also finalized a contract with Amazon Studios for an unscripted show. The spokesperson described De Laurentiis as "culinary royalty" at the time, adding that she "taught audiences how to properly pronounce every cut of pasta imaginable for nearly two decades."

"Food Network will always be proud of the beautiful content we have created together, and our table will always have an open seat for Giada."

After she decided to join Amazon Studios at the time, she expressed her excitement in a statement, saying that she was excited to explore the new chapter of her life, adding that she has been a "fan of Amazon for a long time."

The head of AVOD Original Content and Programming at Amazon Studios, Lauren Anderson, said that the company is waiting to bring some interesting projects in collaboration with De Laurentiis. Lauren also said:

"With her charismatic passion for food, commitment to making extraordinary culinary experiences accessible to the home chef, Giada De Laurentiis has remained at the forefront of her industry for nearly two decades."

Apart from her work on TV shows, De Laurentiis is additionally popular for launching a restaurant named GIADA in 2014 followed by an online platform named Giadzy.com in 2017.