"I just want my life to be normal again"— DWTS's Artem Chigvintsev claims his domestic violence arrest 'completely ruined' his life

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev has spoken out about the devastating effects of his August 2024 domestic violence arrest, revealing that it "completely ruined everything," including his marriage to Nikki Garcia. The 42-year-old dancer addressed the situation in a candid interview on the Glamorous Grind podcast on February 18, describing the emotional and legal fallout from the incident.

"From every angle, it ruined my life completely," he stated.

"I wanted it to be over. I felt, for me personally, I needed to go back to live my life and just I needed to move on emotionally, financially. I just want my life to be normal again," he continued.

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on August 29, 2024, in Yountville, California, following a domestic disturbance call. Authorities booked him on suspicion of felony domestic violence, and he was released the same day after posting a $25,000 bail. However, in September, the Napa County District Attorney's office announced that the case had been dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Artem Chigvintsev seeks to rebuild his life

Despite not facing criminal charges, Artem Chigvintsev expressed frustration over the lasting consequences of the arrest.

"The worst part about all of this is that the DA dropped the case, clearly stating there was nothing they could charge me on. But once that mugshot is out there, you're guilty immediately in the court of public opinion," he shared.

Shortly after the arrest, Nikki Garcia, 41, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who had been together for seven years and married for two, also filed restraining orders against each other before ultimately reaching a divorce settlement in November 2024, as reported by E News.

Artem Chigvintsev admitted that the divorce was not his decision and that he had hoped to work things out. He remained committed to repairing the relationship following the incident and was open to seeking therapy, but the final decision regarding their future was not his.

The split also significantly impacted their four-year-old son, Matteo. Due to legal restrictions, Chigvintsev was unable to see his son for over three weeks. The Dancing with the Stars pro acknowledged that while the situation was difficult, there was also a sense of closure once it was finalized. His focus now remains on co-parenting and ensuring Matteo's well-being.

Despite the emotional toll, Artem Chigvintsev has come to terms with the divorce and is focused on moving forward. He further said that not being able to see his son due to legal restrictions was painful and made him feel completely helpless.

Since the separation, Artem Chigvintsev has remained active in his professional life, continuing to dance and teach. He has also been working to restore his reputation, though he acknowledges the challenges that accompany such a public scandal. Meanwhile, Garcia has also moved forward, focusing on her career and personal life. She has yet to publicly comment on Chigvintsev's latest remarks.

