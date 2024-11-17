“I love that”- Baddies Midwest fans react to Tesehki defending Ahna against Summer

Baddies Midwest season 6 episode 3 was released on November 10. The episode saw some more new baddies getting introduced to the mix, and one of them even got into a physical altercation with the OG, Ahna.

Summer jumped on Ahna the moment she entered the bar they were at because she was rattled by an incident at the audition of the current season. Summer didn't like that Ahna wanted her out of the audition because she criticized Mariah. In her defense, Ahna said she backed Mariah because she was her friend, she didn't have any animosity toward Ahna whatsoever.

After the security stopped their fight, they again got into another fight. Tesehki also stepped in to separate them. However, when they got into a Sprinter van to get to the Detroit house the next day, Ahna called the OGs out for not stepping in for her.

When Tesehki said she did, Ahna acknowledged her efforts but didn't respond verbally because she was focused on Biggie not stepping in for her. However, fans of Baddies Midwest reacted to Tesehki standing up for Ahna against Summer.

"Tesehki doesn’t let anyone mess with Ahna and I love that for them. She replaced Chrisean’s lying *ss," said one fan.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@Kyelee22)

And I love Tesehki but ima be the one to say it .. defending Ahna harder than you’ve EVER defended your own sister or Biggie who you’re closer with from my understanding for that fact is weird & hella crazy ijs" another fan said.

"Ahna ate her tf up! & Tesehki told her to back tf up & she backed tf up. F*ck she thought! I got the bike holiday *ss wig! She so corny," a third one commented.

"Wait- I just thought about how when security gets in the middle of a fight everybody continues fighting but everyone stops when Tesehki tries to stop it," added another.

Some fans of Baddies Midwest also pointed out the fact that when Tesehki asked Ahna if she hadn't stepped up, Ahna brushed it away.

"Ahna scared of Tesehki bc when Ahna brought up the fact that ain’t nobody jump in. Tesehki slicked checked on her on some “who you talking about?” And Ahna brushed it off. Ahna talk too much mess to expect people to jump in her fights EVERYTIMEEE," an X user added.

"Tesehki said “WHO didn’t help you” Ahna about not you, we know what you can do," another X user added.

"#Tesehki spoke and #Ahna back was HAD THE END #BaddiesMidWest Summer was looking around," commented one.

"I love how Tesehki had Ahna back like girl yall fought you lost AGAIN back tf up," another commented.

Ahna got emotional talking about the OGs not defending her on Baddies Midwest season 6 episode 3

While on their way to the Detroit house in Baddies Midwest episode 3, The OGs were in one sprinter while the newbies were in the other. Once in the sprinter, Ahna shared that she didn't like that the OGs didn't come to defend her even when she said she was done.

When Tesehki rhetorically asked who didn't come, Ahna acknowledged her and said she was pretty sure Tesehki was there. She called out Biggie in particular and said that she had always had her back when she got into beef in the previous Baddies Midwest seasons, so she expected the same of her. While expressing her hurt, Ahna started tearing up. She said:

"Whether you're winning or not, you should've pushed that b*tch, kicked that b*tch...I'm always riding for you."

In her defense, Biggie said that even though she didn't jump in, she was watching and he had Ahna's back. She said Ahna didn't need anyone to defend her because Summer fell in the same weight class as her.

For more updates on Baddies Midwest season 6 fans can follow its official Instagram account- @thezeusnetworkbaddies.

