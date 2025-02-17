"I’m floored!!!" — The Real Housewives of Potomac fans react to Karen not thanking Wendy in her video message

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 released Part 1 of the reunion on February 16, 2025. Karen, who had checked herself into a private recovery center after being found guilty in her DUI case, was absent from the event. She sent a video message to the cast, thanking them for checking in on her amidst her trial. However, she did not thank Wendy for supporting her.

Ad

"That's not my friend," Wendy remarked.

In the video, Karen confessed she had admitted herself to a treatment center to address "taking anti-depressants and drinking" and added she wanted to get to the "bottom of it." In the meantime, Karen wanted to thank those who touched her heart during the process and mentioned Gizelle, Keiarna, Jassi, and Candiace for reaching out and being a "soldier" for her.

Karen even acknowledged Andy for sending her notes of encouragement but left Wendy out of the list of special mentions. Mia said it was strange Karen did not mention Wendy despite everything she had done for her throughout the season. Wendy concluded Karen was not her friend, stating that her message and negative comments proved it.

Ad

Trending

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans took to X to comment on Karen's move. While many were surprised she left Wendy out, others criticized her for not acknowledging Wendy.

A fan of The Real Housewives of Potomac fan reacts to Karen's actions (Image via X/@SylviaMphofe)

"Not Karen thanking everyone besides Wendy who has had her back through and through. Oh hunny I’m floored!!!" a fan wrote.

Ad

"Karen not mentioning Wendy just proves what Stacey said in the finale was true. Karen never liked Wendy despite Wendy holding her down all season," another fan commented.

"Even Candiace got recognized by Karen while Wendy got paid dust," a netizen tweeted.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans were surprised Karen did not thank Wendy despite her support throughout the season.

Ad

"Did Karen just skip Wendy like that??? Whew! What happened in that deleted scene?" a user reacted.

"Karen thanked Jassi whose barely there & Candiace whose no longer on the show. Meanwhile Wendy has been looking a whole fool defending her. SMH that lady is not Wendy’s friend," a person commented.

"Karen not giving Wendy any thanks for supporting her during this season, knowing she’s the one that talked s**t about her, is the icing on the cake. How dare she? You are the drunk driver!" another fan wrote.

Ad

"karen not thanking wendy oh...after she stick up for her all szn," one user posted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac expressed a similar sentiment.

"I feel so bad for Wendy. Karen owes her an apology. How embarrassing to find out someone has used you," a person reacted.

"I love Karen but I’m team Wendy 100%! Wendy was nothing but loyal and Karen threw a hammer on their friendship. I feel so bad for Wendy, she deserves better friends," another netizen commented.

Ad

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Wendy reveals Karen's comments about Stacey

Ad

After Karen's video message was played for the cast members, Wendy revealed she reached out to Karen and did nothing but stand up for her throughout the season.

"I feel something and I'm not trying to conflate the two because I also feel something about what she [Karen] told Stacey about me that I saw play out through the season. So, I feel like having seen that coupled with this, it all adds up," Wendy said.

Ad

At that point, Gizelle asked The Real Housewives of Potomac star why she never acknowledged that Karen had issues with her. Wendy defended her stance, saying she treated people based on what they showed her, and Karen never showed anything to convince her otherwise.

"I also want to say that last year, when my mother was being dragged through the mud, Karen was one of the only people who stuck up for my mother," Wendy explained.

Ad

Ad

Later in the reunion, Wendy admitted that she regretted inviting Karen to the White House with her. She also said that she believed Stacey when she told her that Karen called her "self-absorbed" and "not a girls' girl." The Real Housewives of Potomac star further disclosed Karen's comments about Stacey, saying she asked her to beware of Stacey because she was "smart" and "educated."

While talking about Karen's decision to go to a recovery center, Wendy noted it was "interesting" that she admitted herself before the sentencing. She wondered if her objective was to "lighten the blow of the sentence." The ladies agreed, saying it probably was, while some added that they would have done the same.

Ad

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 is available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback