"I'm seated"— Saturday Night Live fans react to Mikey Madison's hosting debut and monologue 

Saturday Night Live season 50 live streamed its latest episode after being on a haitus for three weeks. The segment saw Oscars 2025 Best Actress winner, Mikey Madison serve as host, thus making it her first ever role as a host.

She also delivered a monologue, during which she opened up about her previous roles and her childhood. She joked about being a "nerd with long hair" and revealed she was homeschooled so she could spend more time at a barn being a "horse girl."

Fans reacted to the Anora actress's presence during the latest SNL episode online and praised her debut. One person wrote on X:

"Mikey Madison’s hosting. I’m seated."

"Mikey Madison Is a smokeshow, and I never heard of her til tonight...I live a sheltered life," a fan commented.

"She's about to bring that unhinged energy to snl, and i’m here for it," a tweet read.

Fans of Saturday Night Live season 50 shared excited over Mikey's hosting role:

"Mikey Madison making waves with her SNL hosting debut! Excited to see her in this new spotlight!" a person wrote.

"I'm watching Mikey Madison host SNL and her opening monologue just made me cackle a few times. lol She had audiences guess who her twin brother is and they put her redheaded brother among other guys who actually have her features. That was actually hilarious," a fan commented.

"Mikey deserves an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series". SHE'S DOING IT TOO WELL," a tweet read.

Fans of Saturday Night Live season 50 further said:

"We're all sitting at home watching her, and Mikey's been doing an excellent job so far. She truly deserves the Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series." Her hosting role is so good," a person wrote.

"I've been off Twitter for almost two weeks because I'm working on my thesis to finish college, but I'm back now for....TONIGHT IS MIKEY'S NIGHT ON SNL," a fan commented.

"And that's range"— Mikey Madison jokes about her previous acting roles on Saturday Night Live season 50's latest episode

Expand Tweet

In Saturday Night Live season 50's latest episode, Anora's leading award winning actress Mikey Madison appeared as the host and humorly opened up about her acting journey during her monologue.

She thanked the audience for the warm welcome and said that the film she was in had recently won five Oscars and joked about "going to bed" in April. The star reflected upon her previous roles in Anora, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Scream 5 as clips of her getting hurt were played. She clarified that two different characters she played were set on fire.

"And that's range," she joked.

The Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 16 host opened up about her childhood and said that as she didn't plan on being an actress. Mikey revealed she was a "horse girl" and joked that those who didn't know what that was, it was a "nerd with long hair."

The segment's host revealed she was home schooled so she could spend more time at the barn and showed the audience a photo of her and her pony, Thumbelina. She sarcastically added she didn't know what was worse — doing a couple's costume with her horse or creating a back story for the same.

The Saturday Night Live cast member said they were "jail birds" arrested for the crime of "stealing each others' hearts."

Fans of Saturday Night Live season 50 commented on Mikey Madison's debut on the comedic reality show and praised her performance.

Episodes of Saturday Night Live are available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

