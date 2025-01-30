"I'm shocked" — My 600-Lb Life fans react to Jacky Rodgers' weight loss journey

Jacky Rodgers' story was featured in My 600-Lb Life season 13, episode 5, which aired on January 29, 2025. At 27 years old, Jacky faced many struggles because of her weight. Daily activities were difficult, and she had trouble moving around. To get help, she traveled from Linden, Texas, to Houston to meet Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, also known as Dr. Now.

Dr. Now put Jacky on a strict diet and exercise plan. He told her she needed to lose 70 pounds in two months to qualify for weight loss surgery. This episode of My 600-Lb Life showed Jacky working hard to follow the plan, but she faced many challenges along the way. Her progress was slow at first, and she felt frustrated when she did not lose as much weight as expected.

Even with some setbacks, Jacky stayed in the program. She attended medical appointments, followed Dr. Now’s advice, and tried to change her eating habits. Over 12 months, she lost significant weight and was approved for surgery. Fans reacted to her journey on X, sharing their thoughts on how she changed during the episode.

"I’m shocked she actually ended up getting surgery," one fan commented.

"Good for you, Jacky!" another user said.

"Great that the surgery has given Jacky a new lease on life!!" an X user wrote.

"Jacky's an animal lover like me...I hope she loses the weight and achieves her dream of becoming a veterinarian," another person said.

Some fans of My 600-Lb Life expressed interest in seeing Jacky in a follow-up episode.

"We want a follow up on Jacky!" another X user commented.

"Sweet girl! Give her a part 2! Jacky is doing better!!" one netizen tweeted.

"Good for Jacky, a large weight loss at last. And I like her hair loose. The therapy certainly helped," another person commented.

Jacky’s weight loss journey in My 600-Lb Life

The episode of My 600-Lb Life began with Jacky weighing 709 pounds. Dr. Now gave her a strict diet and exercise plan, telling her she needed to lose 70 pounds in two months. Her first weigh-in showed she had lost 20 pounds, bringing her weight to 689 pounds. Although it was progress, it was not enough to meet Dr. Now’s goal.

Jacky kept following the plan but found it hard to lose weight quickly. After four months, she weighed 669 pounds, losing another 20 pounds.

“I don’t understand why I didn’t lose more,” she said.

She felt frustrated because she had reduced her portions and exercised regularly. Seven months into the program, Jacky’s weight slightly increased to 686 pounds. She said she was struggling with emotions related to her father’s death anniversary.

Dr. Now encouraged her to stay committed and referred her to a therapist, Dr. Matthew Paradise. After therapy sessions, she focused on her progress, and by the ninth month, she weighed 623 pounds.

Dr. Now approved Jacky for surgery if she could get under 600 pounds in two months. She followed the plan carefully and reached the goal. After surgery, her weight dropped to 556 pounds, making her total weight loss 153 pounds in a year.

Watch new episodes of My 600-Lb Life airing every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

