"I'm not surprised"- JoJo Siwa’s Mom breaks silence on Mickey Rourke's remarks to her daughter in Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa's mother, Jessalyn Siwa, addressed the controversy surrounding Mickey Rourke’s comments to her daughter on Celebrity Big Brother UK. The remarks were made in a recent episode of the show and have sparked significant backlash. In an Instagram video post she shared on April 12, 2025, Jessalyn stated:

“I’m not surprised, honestly. I wasn’t surprised that he didn’t go home. I knew he wouldn’t.”

Jessalyn shared her sadness about the treatment her daughter received but also praised JoJo for handling the situation with grace.

Jessalyn Siwa addresses Mickey Rourke’s comments toward JoJo on Celebrity Big Brother UK

Mickey Rourke’s controversial comments occurred in a recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK. During the show, Rourke told JoJo Siwa that if she remained in the house for more than four days, she "won’t be gay anymore." Siwa responded:

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay. And I’ll still be in a very happy relationship [with Kath Ebbs].”

Afterward, Rourke allegedly used a homophobic insult toward her during a conversation with fellow housemate Chris Hughes. Jessalyn responded to how she felt regarding what had occurred within the Celebrity Big Brother.

“I’m really sad, though, that I sent my kid — and she is my kid because I am her mom and she is my kid — to a foreign country to do a TV show and she got treated like that right away, right out of the gate.”

Jessalyn Siwa reflects on JoJo's response and well-being

In her Instagram video, Jessalyn shared her pride in how JoJo responded to Rourke’s remarks.

“I think she handled it great. I think that everyone’s told me she’s handled herself so well...Doesn’t make it OK [or] doesn’t make it right. I’m just lucky she can handle herself. I’m just lucky she is OK," she said.

Jessalyn continued to monitor JoJo's time on Celebrity Big Brother, expressing that her daughter has remained true to herself despite the controversy.

"I’ve been watching her in the rest of the scenes from the show, and I think she looks great...She’s doing what she always does... Now tell her ‘You’ll make her not a lesbian.’ What’s next? Why don’t you just take her for face value?” Jessalyn shared.

Kath Ebbs’s response to Mickey Rourke’s behavior

Kath Ebbs, JoJo’s partner, also voiced her thoughts on Rourke’s comments. In an Instagram post on April 9, 2025, Ebbs referred to Rourke’s behavior as “beyond disgusting,” stating,

“Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs... but secondly take the fact out that I have massive emotional stakes in the comments towards her.”

She stated how hurtful the comments were, particularly given the personal nature of the situation. Ebbs also highlighted the misogynistic elements of Rourke’s remarks.

"He deemed her unf****** in that moment and then went if the male gaze is not apart of this situation and I have no power over you s*xually...That is a r*pe joke, that’s what that is, call it what is is," Ebbs noted.

Don't miss Celebrity Big Brother on ITV1 and STV on weekdays at 9 PM and Sundays at 10 PM.

