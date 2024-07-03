"Incredible performance"— Oscar Stembridge's America's Got Talent audition wins the internet over 

America's Got Talent season 19 aired a new episode this week on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. The televised talent show continued with another round of auditions, and featured several talented individuals from all walks of life.

One such person was Oscar Stembridge, a 16-year-old singer and songwriter from Vellinge, Sweden. The AGT contestant is the youngest person to be signed with Universal Music Sweden, and plays several instruments including the guitar, piano, drums, and ukulele.

As part of his audition, Oscar sang What If?, an original composition, talking about the presence of hope in a chaotic time. Watching his audition, America's Got Talent fans took to social media to react to his audition and were amazed by his performance. One person wrote on X:

"Wow, that was an incredible performance by Oscar Stemrbidge, his original song is amazing this week during the auditions. #AGT"

"Oscar Stembridge isn't just giving us a song. He's giving us a message. #AGT," a fan commented.

"@AGT #agt Amazing audition by Oscar Stembridge. Incredible song Excited to see what's next for him @oscarstembridge," a viewer mentioned.

America's Got Talent season 19 fans compared the contestant's looks to multiple celebrities:

"I like some of this younger generation that whether intentionally or not seems to embrace this 90's look and vibe. Oscar looks like he could be one of the Hanson brothers kids. Good voice and tune #AGT," one person wrote.

"Oscar is giving X Factor Harry Styles vibes #AGT," a fan commented.

"Oscar Stembridge is giving me Ed Sheeran vibes. #AGT," a viewer mentioned on X.

America's Got Talent fans further praised Oscar Stembridge:

"That was an amazing audition! The song selection, your singing, guitar playing and stage presence were all spot on. Well done, Oscar. Can't wait for the next round!!" one person tweeted.

"Oscar was amazing his original song was amazing too #AGT," a fan commented.

"This to me, was a brilliant audition": Simon Cowell praised Oscar Stembridge during America's Got Talent season 19

Oscar Stembridge at America's Got Talent season 19 audition (Image via Instagram/ @oscarstembridge)

The AGT season 19 contestant, who appeared in episode 5, is more than just a singer. As per NBC Insider, he is a climate activist and works alongside famed environment activist Greta Thunberg. Previously, in an interview with The Blade on August 4, 2023, talking about his song What If? and its significance, he said:

"I thought, what if I wrote a song where the world didn’t have all these problems?"

Oscar Stembridge performed his original song, What If? as part of his America's Got Talent season 19 audition. During his introduction, the contestant explained that he first started playing when he was only six years old and noted his song was about turning the "negative things" in the world into "positive things."

His performance was met with cheers and applause by the audience and the judges. Heidi Klum told him he seemed "wiser than 16 years old" and Sofia Vergara said that he had so much to offer to the music world. She told him to keep doing what he was doing.

Howie Mandel told America's Got Talent season 19 participant that he was "so glad" he was sitting merely 30 feet from seeing Oscar and his life, changing "forever." Simon Cowell said:

"That was beautiful. I really loved that first part of the song with that lyric, your voice, everything about this audition was you and I just thought it was so interesting. This to me, was a brilliant audition."

After the episode aired, fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and praised Oscar Stembridge's audition.

Season 19 will return next week with another round of auditions on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 on NBC.

