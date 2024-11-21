"Incredible" — Survivor season 47 fans react to Andy tossing the ball using his mouth during the reward challenge

Survivor Season 47 returned with a new episode on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. With limited access to proper meals, the castaways looked forward to the weekly reward challenges. In the latest episode, the challenge awarded its winners a nice lunch. One cast member pushed his limits to ace the competition.

The reward task required the cast members to get on the sand and use nothing but their heads to move a ball onto its target. While the other players tried different tactics to get the ball to move, Andy tried to make better contact with the ball using his mouth. He sunk his teeth into it to get a better grip.

However, despite his valiant effort, he failed to emerge victorious. Survivor season 47 fans took to X to comment on his strategy. While some commended his dedication, others claimed it was unsanitary to put his mouth on the ball covered in sand.

"The slow motion of Andy grabbing the ball with his mouth was incredible," a fan wrote.

"Andy biting the ball is killing me," another fan commented.

"Andy biting the ball was everything," a netizen tweeted.

Many Survivor season 47 fans were shocked by Andy's commitment to winning the reward challenge.

"Andy actually bit that sh*t and tossed it That's how you do it on Survivor," a user reacted.

"Who would’ve thought the guy that fainted in the first challenge would come this far?! I’m proud of Andy," a person commented.

"Oh my god Andy wtf LMAO. This poor man being wild in every challenge," another fan wrote.

"For a second I thought andys jaw was going to unhinge like a snake," one user posted.

On the contrary, some Survivor season 47 fans disapproved of Andy's strategy, calling it "unsanitary."

"Don't put your tongue on the ball! That's so unsanitary!" a person reacted.

"The sand on his tongue omg NOPE," another netizen commented.

Survivor castaway Andy rubbed his belly after hearing the reward

For the reward challenge, host Jeff Probst informed the cast members that they would randomly be divided into three teams. The Yellow Team comprised Genevieve, Sue, and Teeny, whereas the Red Team had Andy, Caroline, and Gabe. Lastly, Jeff put Kyle, Rachel, and Sam on the Blue Team.

While announcing what the reward was, the Survivor host said:

"For an afternoon of delicious food. You'll have wraps, veggie, and chicken. You'll have salad. You'll have fruit. You'll have juices, you'll have iced tea. And for dessert, cake. Want to know what kind of cake? Cookies and cream."

The castaways cheered after hearing what awaited the winners at the end of the finish line. Each wanted to put their best foot forward and emerge victorious. Andy, in particular, was thrilled about the challenge, since he missed the auction where the players bought various food items using the money they found around the island.

The Survivor cast member rubbed his belly as he listened to Jeff list the menu items. To champion the challenge, the castaways had to make their way through different tracks built in the sand.

However, they also needed to carry a ball through the tracks. The catch was that they could not use anything but their heads to move it. The first team to reach the finish line and place the ball onto the target would win the reward.

Kyle used his height to his advantage and gave his team a good lead at the task's start. Sam and Rachel followed suit. Rachel finished the track first, while Kyle came in second.

In the meantime, the Red Team also started to gain momentum. However, before they could cover some distance, Sam landed his ball onto the target, earning the Blue Team the reward. As a result, Kyle, Sam, and Rachel enjoyed a hearty meal while the others worried about the coming elimination.

Survivor season 47 airs on CBS on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET.

