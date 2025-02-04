In Episode 10 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, titled Lasting Effects, the couples participated in group therapy, reflecting on key moments in their relationships and taking responsibility for past actions.

When it was Ariela and Biniyam’s turn, Biniyam apologized for cheating five years ago. However, Ariela kept interrupting, frustrated that he wasn’t addressing a more significant cheating incident that happened during her pregnancy.

In a confessional, though, Ari said that she knew this was the way Bini was actually apologizing for all of his past infidelity instances. According to the 90 Day: The Last Resort fans, her confessional gave her more reason to just listen to Bini and let him apologize than to cut him off mid-speech. They came to X to criticize Ari for not letting Bini finish talking, especially when he was opening up about his mistakes.

"Ari is insufferable!! She sucks the life out of that poor man!! Get her off the show!! Ugh!!" a fan said.

"So Ari knows that Bini is indirectly apologizing for probably all of the moments that involve infidelity to start, yet she still cuts him off and points out he’s not being specific enough with dates/times," said another.

"Ari you are never going to be in a successful relationship/marriage. No man wants to be corrected every time he opens up his mouth and that is what you do," added another.

"Ari REALLY doesn’t want to accept that she was the other woman in the beginning. Just accept the apology girl," wrote one.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort added that even when it was Bini's fault it was hard to empathize with Ari because of the ways he acted.

"Ari no one cares that Bini treats you badly because you are such a evil person. You are such a nasty human being that people find it hard to sympathize with you," an X user wrote.

"I wish Ari would just let Bini finish a thought," wrote another.

"Ari is an insufferable *ss hat," commented one.

"Ari REALLY doesn’t want to accept that she was the other woman in the beginning. Just accept the apology girl," another wrote.

What the therapist advised Ariela after she cut off Biniyam on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 10

When Ari and Bini again got into an argument after the latter felt like he didn't get a chance to convey his thoughts because Ari was interrupting him, the therapist mediated. She told Ari that she understood that such moments were challenging to bring up because they were owning upto things.

She added:

"And I think just starting that process of apologizing and owning up for things is a good start. I do think it will lead to more expansion."

The therapist again emphasized the importance of the exercise, stating that instead of blaming each other, she needed the couples to take accountability for their own wrongdoings, which would help them transform their relationship.

This was after Ariela took to a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional to state that he thought Bini was apologizing and protecting himself at the same time because he wasn't addressing the infidelity incident that mattered, but was apologizing for the one that happened a long time back.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 come out on TLC, on Mondays, at 8 pm ET.

