"It was a long run" — RHOC's Tamra Judge shares cryptic message hinting she might be leaving reality show

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge has left viewers guessing about her future on the Bravo reality television platform. Judge posted a doubtful statement on Instagram Stories on March 9, 2025, which fans took as an indicator that she was leaving the show.

"It was a long run! When life gives you real problems, this reality s--t doesn't make sense. Peace out Im out," the 57-year-old reality star wrote.

RHOC's Tamra Judge shares cryptic message hinting she might be leaving reality show (Image via Instagram/@tamrajudge))

The lack of details in Tamra Judge's Housewives-related message made fans wonder if she would leave RHOC before its upcoming 19th season. Multiple media platforms, including E! News, have approached Bravo for a statement regarding the matter but have received no response from the network.

Tamra Judge's history on RHOC

Tamra Judge established herself as a fundamental cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, starting from its third season in 2007. Judge stepped away from the show during season 14 and made her comeback when season 17 aired in 2023.

While not appearing on RHOC, Judge kept her public presence by running her Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, a former cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

One of the speculated reasons for Judge's possible exit is the return of her longtime rival, Gretchen Rossi, as per E! News. Rossi, who last appeared on RHOC in season 8, has joined season 19 as a "Friend of the Housewives" and has been filming alongside Judge and other cast members.

The two have had a history of on-screen feuds, and their interactions during the upcoming season could have contributed to Judge's latest announcement.

The speculation intensified when Judge responded to a fan account's post about her Instagram Story. The account Taste of Reality shared a screenshot of her post with the caption: "Is Tamra quitting??" To which Judge simply responded, "Yes!!!"

However, Bravo has not published any statement regarding Judge's permanent absence from RHOC.

Throughout her years on RHOC, Tamra Judge created memorable show moments, starting from the very first wine-dunking incident. She appeared in Tamra's OC Wedding, which aired as a three-episode spinoff of Bravo featuring her 2013 wedding to Eddie Judge.

In addition to her time on RHOC, she has appeared on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club and the reality competition series The Traitors.

Outside of reality TV, Judge runs her business, Vena CBD, and continues to co-host her podcast. However, her co-host, Mellencamp, has recently stepped away due to serious health concerns.

Mellencamp has been battling melanoma and has undergone multiple surgeries. Her immunotherapy began on March 11, 2025, and Judge has remained a supportive friend throughout her journey, as per a People magazine report dated March 10.

For now, The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 continues production, and Bravo has yet to confirm any cast changes. The latest episodes of RHOC can be streamed on Peacock.

