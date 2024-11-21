“ITS SPIDERMAN”— The Masked Singer fans react to Ice King revealed to be Drake Bell

Episode 8 of The Masked Singer season 12 was released on November 20, with the theme being Miley Cyrus Night. The four remaining contestants of Group C performed again, after they were introduced in the Group C premiere last week.

Out of the four contestants— Sherlock Hound, Ice King, Strawberry Shortcake, and Royal Knight, the one to go home this week was Ice King, who was revealed to be Nickelodeon star Drake Bell. He sang Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus, but none of the four panelists— Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, or Robin Thicke— could guess it correctly.

Fans of The Masked Singer took to X to react to Ice King's unmasking as Drake Bell. Some weren't surprised, others called out Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg for not sticking to her initial guess of Drake. Many recalled the star's memorable roles in Drake and Josh and as Spider-Man in the coveted Nickelodeon series.

Trending

The Tweet above (Image via X/ @AlexisLarsh)

"Guess who is the Ice King on @MaskedSingerFOX? @DrakeBell unbelievably proud of you! You were freaking incredible! Time for the world to give you the flowers you deserve," said another fan.

"Drake Bell KILLED it on #TheMaskedSinger. For the record, I knew he was ice king the entire time. As someone who grew up listening to his music, I KNEW IT. Love you @DrakeBell can you please follow me," a third fan said.

"I knew it, and I was right, Drake Bell was the Ice King," another wrote.

Some fans of The Masked Singer were surprised to see Drake Bell beneath the Ice King mask.

"Omg WHAT?? I wasn’t expecting that! Will miss the Ice King," an X user wrote.

"HOLY SH*T! IT ACTUALLY WAS DRAKE BELL!!! I thought he was canceled!" another X user wrote.

Some fans of The Masked Singer called out Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg for changing her initial guess of the star.

"I TOLD YOU JENNY YOU WERE INITIALLY CORRECT! DRAKE WAS ONE OF THE VOICES OF SPIDER-MAN ANYWAY," commented one.

"Jenny should have 100% stayed with Drake Bell...," wrote another.

Drake Bell's clue package and panelist guesses on The Masked Singer season 12 episode 8

Before Drake performed on Miley Cyrus' Midnight Sky, for his clue package, he referred to the internet storm of the Discovery documentary, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids' TV, created earlier this year. He was a part of the documentary, in which he claimed that he was abused as a child actor.

Using the incident as a clue, Drake said:

"I imagined my words all over the news and the Internet, and totally freaked. I begged them to pull my story. I didn’t want it to run. But, that power was out of my reach. The night it was released, I was a total disaster. Frozen".

He further shared that he found comfort in seeing thousands relating to him. The Group C star added that now that his story was out, he didn't care what people had to say about him because he had put the chapter behind him and moved forward.

After his performance, the panelists made their guesses. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, who once thought he was Drake Bell, changed her vote and locked in James Franco as her final guess. Ken Jeong guessed him to be Joe Jonas while Rita Ora said Shia LeBeouf. Robin Thicke thought he was Cole Sprouse.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 12 come out every Wednesday, at 8 pm ET, on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback