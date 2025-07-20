  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "Life isn't always easy"— Love Island UK star Harrison breaks silence on dramatic exit 

"Life isn't always easy"— Love Island UK star Harrison breaks silence on dramatic exit 

By Sukriti Makhija
Modified Jul 20, 2025 21:05 GMT
Love Island UK star Harrison Solomon
Love Island UK star Harrison Solomon (Image via Instagram/@hj_solomon)

Love Island UK season 12 saw an unexpected departure on Friday, July 18, 2025 when soccer player Harrison Solomon chose to leave the villa. This decision came after one of his connections, Lauren Wood, was dumped from the show, but asked Harrison to leave with her despite him being coupled up with Toni.

Ad

Although the male islander didn't leave the same day as Lauren, the following day, he spoke to the islanders and Toni and informed them of his decision to leave and look for Lauren.

Harrison took to Instagram to comment on his Love Island UK journey and his unexpected exit, calling his time on the ITV show "humbling."

"Life isn't always easy, it's felt, it's flawed, it's full of growth," he added.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The islander also added that he didn't intend on hurting anyone while on the show and that although he didn't "manage" that, he felt with a "heart more open, and a soul willing to learn."

Lauren had also taken to social media to comment on her time on Love Island UK season 12 and called her experience "nothing short of unforgettable." She added that she wouldn't change it for "the world" and said that she made memories that she would carry with her forever.

Ad

Harrison Solomon's Love Island UK season 12 exit explored

Ad

In Friday's episode of Love Island UK season 12, it was revealed that Lauren Wood was dumped from the villa. However, as she packed her bags and said her goodbyes, she asked Harrison if he would leave with her.

While the two spoke, Lauren told the male Love Island UK star that she couldn't leave him and asked if he could go with her. Harrison asked if the Casa Amor bombshell wanted him to leave with her.

Ad

Lauren added that she knew she was asking a big thing from Harrison and noted that although they hadn't been on the "best terms" lately, they knew what was "real."

The Love Island UK star said they knew what they meant to one another and that they knew they were "meant to be together." Lauren asked Harrison once again if he would leave with her.

Ad

In response, Harrison told her that he had found what he was looking for and asked Lauren if she was willing to give them another chance. Lauren noted she was "100%" willing to try and said that if he left with her, it would tell her everything she needed to know.

Harrison said it was a "massive decision" and was hard to make a decision in 5 minutes. He added that he didn't know what to do and said he needed time to think.

Ad

However, the next day, Harrison left the villa but not before he said goodbye to his other connection, Toni. The male season 12 islander admitted to her that he knew he hadn't treated her right.

He added that he would have been "mortified" if another man had treated his sister the way he had treated Toni on Love Island UK.

Harrison admitted that he had been indecisive about who to pick between Toni and Lauren. He added that while trying to "spare" people's feelings, he hurt Toni more. He got emotional as he apologized for his actions. He added that she had been a huge part of his experience and said she was a "great girl."

Ad
Ad

Harrison added that any guy would be lucky to have Toni and that they might not have been right for one another.

"I never meant to hurt you like this," Harrison added.

Tune in on Monday, July 21, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island UK season 12 on ITV.

About the author
Sukriti Makhija

Sukriti Makhija

Twitter icon

Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.

Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.

She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.

Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sukriti Makhija
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications