"Life isn't always easy"— Love Island UK star Harrison breaks silence on dramatic exit 

Love Island UK season 12 saw an unexpected departure on Friday, July 18, 2025 when soccer player Harrison Solomon chose to leave the villa. This decision came after one of his connections, Lauren Wood, was dumped from the show, but asked Harrison to leave with her despite him being coupled up with Toni. Although the male islander didn't leave the same day as Lauren, the following day, he spoke to the islanders and Toni and informed them of his decision to leave and look for Lauren. Harrison took to Instagram to comment on his Love Island UK journey and his unexpected exit, calling his time on the ITV show &quot;humbling.&quot;&quot;Life isn't always easy, it's felt, it's flawed, it's full of growth,&quot; he added. The islander also added that he didn't intend on hurting anyone while on the show and that although he didn't &quot;manage&quot; that, he felt with a &quot;heart more open, and a soul willing to learn.&quot; Lauren had also taken to social media to comment on her time on Love Island UK season 12 and called her experience &quot;nothing short of unforgettable.&quot; She added that she wouldn't change it for &quot;the world&quot; and said that she made memories that she would carry with her forever. Harrison Solomon's Love Island UK season 12 exit explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Friday's episode of Love Island UK season 12, it was revealed that Lauren Wood was dumped from the villa. However, as she packed her bags and said her goodbyes, she asked Harrison if he would leave with her. While the two spoke, Lauren told the male Love Island UK star that she couldn't leave him and asked if he could go with her. Harrison asked if the Casa Amor bombshell wanted him to leave with her. Lauren added that she knew she was asking a big thing from Harrison and noted that although they hadn't been on the &quot;best terms&quot; lately, they knew what was &quot;real.&quot;The Love Island UK star said they knew what they meant to one another and that they knew they were &quot;meant to be together.&quot; Lauren asked Harrison once again if he would leave with her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn response, Harrison told her that he had found what he was looking for and asked Lauren if she was willing to give them another chance. Lauren noted she was &quot;100%&quot; willing to try and said that if he left with her, it would tell her everything she needed to know. Harrison said it was a &quot;massive decision&quot; and was hard to make a decision in 5 minutes. He added that he didn't know what to do and said he needed time to think. However, the next day, Harrison left the villa but not before he said goodbye to his other connection, Toni. The male season 12 islander admitted to her that he knew he hadn't treated her right. He added that he would have been &quot;mortified&quot; if another man had treated his sister the way he had treated Toni on Love Island UK.Harrison admitted that he had been indecisive about who to pick between Toni and Lauren. He added that while trying to &quot;spare&quot; people's feelings, he hurt Toni more. He got emotional as he apologized for his actions. He added that she had been a huge part of his experience and said she was a &quot;great girl.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarrison added that any guy would be lucky to have Toni and that they might not have been right for one another. &quot;I never meant to hurt you like this,&quot; Harrison added. Tune in on Monday, July 21, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island UK season 12 on ITV.