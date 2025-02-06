Love After Lockup: Crime Story: Release date, time, and more details explored

Love After Lockup: Crime Story is a new limited series from the Love After Lockup franchise that focuses on the criminal pasts of some of the notable cast members. The series will premiere on We TV on February 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET and stream on ALLBLK. The show promises viewers a deep dive into the criminal pasts of some of the notable cast members from the original series and focuses on their experiences before prison.

The official synopsis for the new series reads,

“Love After Lockup: Crime Story,” furnished by We, reads thusly: “We have seen them walk out of prison gates and into the arms of loved ones, but who were they before prison? In-depth interviews provide a no-holds-barred look at the pre-prison life of the franchise’s most loved and not so notorious characters, as they return to the scene of the crime, reflect on their origin stories and discuss how far they have come. We know their LOVE story; this is their CRIME story.”

Trending

Love After Lockup: Crime Story release timings to look out for

The new limited series will premiere on February 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on We TV and stream on ALLBLK. The release time in different regions is listed below.

Region Release time Release date UTC 2:00 am February 8, 2025 Central Time (CT) 8:00 pm February 7, 2025 Mountain Time (MT) 7:00 pm February 7, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 3:00 am February 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:30 am February 8, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 11:00 am February 8, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 1:00 pm February 8, 2025

Love After Lockup, which explores the love stories of convicts and their partners after their release from prison, has proven to be a popular reality franchise for We TV network and AMC+, resulting in two major spinoffs: Life After Lockup (2019) and Love During Lockup (2022).

The history of the cast members of Love After Lockup: Crime Story

Love After Lockup: Crime story provides viewers with a look at some of the cast members' lives before prison, their experiences, and what led these people to commit their crimes. The series aims to take a different approach compared to the original and presents the episodes in a true crime documentary style rather than highlighting the relationship drama typically seen in Love After Lockup.

Garett from Love After Lockup: Crime Stories (Image via Instagram/ @loveafterlockup_wetv)

The cast stories in Crime Story include:

Lindsey - Before being imprisoned for four and a half years, Lindsey was a single mom from Corinth, MS, who lost everything after being involved in high-stakes drug dealing. She is now working on teaching her daughter, Miley Grace, about life's harsh lessons.

- Before being imprisoned for four and a half years, Lindsey was a single mom from Corinth, MS, who lost everything after being involved in high-stakes drug dealing. She is now working on teaching her daughter, Miley Grace, about life's harsh lessons. Garrett - Coming from Tampa, Florida, during his teenage years, Garrett started using drugs, which led to his extensive list of criminal convictions. He now particularly wants to discuss one crime for which he seeks his father's forgiveness.

- Coming from Tampa, Florida, during his teenage years, Garrett started using drugs, which led to his extensive list of criminal convictions. He now particularly wants to discuss one crime for which he seeks his father's forgiveness. Brittany ( Seasons 2, 3, 4) - After being separated from her sister at fourteen years old in Las Vegas, Brittany had a tough childhood and started associating with older men for protection. But she found out their hostile intentions towards her and started going down a path that led her to prison. She discusses this defining moment with her sister in the upcoming series.

- After being separated from her sister at fourteen years old in Las Vegas, Brittany had a tough childhood and started associating with older men for protection. But she found out their hostile intentions towards her and started going down a path that led her to prison. She discusses this defining moment with her sister in the upcoming series. Lizzie (Seasons 1, 2) - After multiple DUIs and a hit-and-run incident in California in 2006, Lizzie is now on her quest to find her friend Krista, who disappeared that night, and find out what happened to her.

- After multiple DUIs and a hit-and-run incident in California in 2006, Lizzie is now on her quest to find her friend Krista, who disappeared that night, and find out what happened to her. Quaylon —He began his juvenile criminal record when he was caught stealing a shoe, and the store called the police. After spending four months in detention, Quaylon never could have imagined how costly this stunt had affected him.

—He began his juvenile criminal record when he was caught stealing a shoe, and the store called the police. After spending four months in detention, Quaylon never could have imagined how costly this stunt had affected him. Lisa - Growing up in a family where most of them had a criminal record, Lisa now works to put that past behind her. In the series, she revisits a significant drug bust with her family and reconnects with her brother, hoping he gets a second chance as she has.

- Growing up in a family where most of them had a criminal record, Lisa now works to put that past behind her. In the series, she revisits a significant drug bust with her family and reconnects with her brother, hoping he gets a second chance as she has. Michael ( Season 2, 3) - Watching his mother struggle to pay the bills after his father left the family, Michael turned to drug dealing to earn quick money. But in the hopes of supporting his family, he landed in prison.

- Watching his mother struggle to pay the bills after his father left the family, Michael turned to drug dealing to earn quick money. But in the hopes of supporting his family, he landed in prison. Destinie - Destinie experienced a troubled and abusive childhood growing up. After getting pregnant at 13 years old, she signed off her baby's parental rights and turned to a life of crime and drugs.

- Destinie experienced a troubled and abusive childhood growing up. After getting pregnant at 13 years old, she signed off her baby's parental rights and turned to a life of crime and drugs. Amber (Seasons 2, 3, 4) - She ran a lucrative yet risky drug operation with her mother, Monica. In the upcoming series, the mother-daughter duo explains how they ran their operation and how Amber ended up in prison for her fierce loyalty to her friends.

- She ran a lucrative yet risky drug operation with her mother, Monica. In the upcoming series, the mother-daughter duo explains how they ran their operation and how Amber ended up in prison for her fierce loyalty to her friends. Mikey (Season 4) - After losing his father at age seven, Mikey started using drugs and went on a path of rebelliousness against his mom and her new husband. Now, he expresses his regret for missing his mom's last few years while in prison and also gets the opportunity to come face-to-face with his town sheriff.

- After losing his father at age seven, Mikey started using drugs and went on a path of rebelliousness against his mom and her new husband. Now, he expresses his regret for missing his mom's last few years while in prison and also gets the opportunity to come face-to-face with his town sheriff. Cameron (Season 4) - Cameron was involved in a check scheme fraud that ended when his aunt recognized his photo on the evening news. He recounts how his actions affect his life as a family man now.

- Cameron was involved in a check scheme fraud that ended when his aunt recognized his photo on the evening news. He recounts how his actions affect his life as a family man now. Louie (Season 4)—From his girlfriend's point of view, Louie is known for his past as a high school drug dealer. In the upcoming series, Louie explains who he truly was in high school before his arrest.

Stay tuned for more updates on Love After Lock Up: Crime Story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback