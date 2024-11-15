"Mean girl behavior” — The Real Housewives of Orange County fans criticize Heather talking about Jenn's dress at the reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 aired Episode 19 on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The segment saw the cast continue their sit down with talk show host and executive producer Andy Cohen during Part 2 of its reunion special.

One of the things that were addressed during the segment was a comment Heather made during the season about the price of Jenn's dress that she wore to Shannon's tea party.

At the reunion, Heather said she had already apologized for the comment she previously made and revealed the two had spoken prior to the season about Jenn's finances. She added that Jenn took none of the suggestions which is why Heather made the comment about her dress being for $2000.

Trending

Katie questioned Heather about looking up the price of Jenn's dress and called it "mean girl behavior." Fans online supported her argument and further commented on the situation on social media. One person wrote on X:

"I love Heather but going up to a dress and looking at the price, to run back to the friend group, is mean girl behavior. Lol why would she do that"

Expand Tweet

"Heather knew damn well her intent to go to that store was to find Jen’s dress to look at the price. And to call up the girls was mean girl behavior AND gossip," a fan commented.

"It can't be " mean girl behavior" because that would mean that Miss Prim and proper Heather Fancy Pants Dubrow was anything besides perfect. So "gossipy" is ok, everyone gossips. Unbelievable," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 called Heather a "cold hearted snake":

"@HeatherDubrow is a cold hearted snake in the grass. The way she keeps trying to come for Jen is mean girl behavior. Tamra tried to destroy Heather last season... But Heather is up her butt. She and Tamra are friends out of fear," a person wrote.

"That’s the epitome of mean girl. Like you can’t afford it but why are you wearing a dress because you can’t afford xyz. That sh*tty couch doesn’t need to come back. Heather being so smug is disrespectful and disgusting," a fan commented.

"heather a weak individual who loves to bully and thinks she better than anyone she really self sabotaging herself tbh everyone seeing for she is as a mean girl who loves to do this on the daily," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 further said:

"Let’s be real Heather … you’ve been a mean girl for years . Acting like you’re appalled that someone would say that is just funny. Start being a better person then you won’t hear that," a person wrote.

"Heather checking the price tags on Jen’s dress was mean girl behavior. Heather saying Emily’s dress was actually tight on her was mean girl behavior. Heather defending Tamra ALL season was mean girl behavior," a fan commented.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast discusses Heather commenting on the price of Jenn's dress during Reunion Part 2

In The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 Reunion Part 2, Andy Cohen asked how Jenn felt when Heather commented on the price of her dress. The cast member explained that at the time she had $6000 and was not going to prioritize a dress over paying her bills and feeding her children.

Heather stated she had already apologized for talking about the price of Jenn's dress. She explained that since she and Jenn had previously discussed finances, she didn't take any of her suggestions, which made her comment on the price of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 star's dress.

She said it could be "concern" and "gossipy" when Katie asked why she went and looked at the price of her dress. The rest of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast defended Heather and said the cast member admitted to gossiping and said everybody did that.

Katie said that although Heather had said it was not "mean girl behavior" looking up the price of a dress because Jenn wore it was kind of "mean girl behavior." Heather said Katie was making it a "thing" and that it was "just gossip."

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 reacted to the conversation online and agreed with Katie that the cast member was a "mean girl."

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 are available to stream on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback