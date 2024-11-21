"Misogynistic"— The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans react to Bronwyn and Todd's relationship

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 aired episode 10 this week on November 20, 2024. The segment saw Todd and Bronwyn discussing the events of their anniversary trip where he expressed his disappointment in his wife's behavior.

Bronwyn told her husband she felt a "certain" way about Lisa after the trip and Todd told her that he had never seen Bronwyn act like she did on the trip during their 10 years of marriage.

He thought it was "ridiculous" for Bronwyn to scream at Lisa and said she accomplished nothing by her fight with Lisa. He told her she ruined a "perfectly nice" afternoon and said it wasn't "very becoming" of her.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 commented on their conversation and questioned the nature of their marriage. One person wrote on X:

"Like I’ve said, I think Todd is actually a softie but he is like an ancient conservative wealthy man who looks at life in binaries. I think he’s trying in his own way to express that fighting with Lisa was beneath Bronwyn, but it’s landing misogynistic and controlling."

"What is Bronwyn’s relationship like with her dad? The way she holds Todd’s opinion of her in such high regard makes me wonder. This particular conversation felt parent/child or some other dynamic, but it DID NOT give spouses. TO ME," a tweet read.

"Todd gives me the ick the way he speaks to Bronwyn. Like he is speaking to her the way a father speaks to his adult daughter not a man to his wife," a fan commented.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans called Todd's behavior "cringe":

"Todd did not want to do this at all but the scolding he does with Bronwyn is cringe worthy," a person wrote.

"The fact that Bronwyn was even “allowed” to be on the show if this is truly the way Todd is doesn’t make sense…Is this authoritative macho stance an act for the cameras or is this a money grab to re-coup the cost of that gaudy necklace?" a fan commented.

"Bronwyn crying when speaking with Todd about the foolishness with Lisa, bothered me. This is where that big age gap becomes a problem. Because TBH, he's not lying, but his demeanor is very Parental like and not Spouse like. It's giving, "beginning of the end," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 further said:

"Todd is repulsed by Bronwyn. There’s no coming back from that," a person wrote.

"Todd, you need to apologize to Bronwyn immediately," a fan commented.

"Not very becoming of you"— Todd criticizes Bronwyn in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

In The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 episode 10, titled, Kiss Kiss, Bangs Bangs, Todd expressed disappointment over Bronwyn's behavior about her argument with Lisa.

He said he didn't like the way she screamed at Lisa and said she ruined their afternoon. Todd said that she might have done what she thought was right but he had never seen Brownyn act that way in a decade.

"Frankly, it's not very becoming of you," he added.

She asked him if he noticed the other cast members' behavior and how they typically spoke to one another. Todd said they could do whatever they wanted and when Bronwyn said she didn't know how to interact in that scenario. he asked her to "leave" with her "dignity."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star told the cameras that Todd's approval might mean everything to her. The Bravo celebrity added it was "incredibly hard" for her to hear that she was not living up to his expectations.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 commented on their conversation online and felt like they had more of a father-daughter relationship than that of spouses.

Episodes of RHOSLC can be streamed on Bravo.

