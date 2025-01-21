“Move on!”- 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Sophie’s mom’s involvement in her relationship

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 8 was aired on TLC on January 8, 2025. Titled The Last Minute Invitation, the episode saw the cast members go to a couple's therapy session and explain their dynamics through a sandbox and toys.

During their session, Rob depicted Sophie's mom with a Rhino toy and said that her mom never thought he was worthy enough for Sophie and that it hurt him. Sophie revealed to him that her mother was addicted to drugs and that was why she didn't do her part as a mother as she should have.

Rob, meanwhile, said that Sophie's mother's dislike for him stemmed from her belief that Rob was taking Sophie far away from her to the US. Sophie also spoke about not knowing how to express complex emotions. She noted that this was probably because she grew up watching her mother react to things in the wrong way.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort who watched the episode, took to X to react to this information about Sophie's mother. One fan noted that Rob was "100% right" about Sophie's mom "trying to destroy their relationship" because Sophie left to be with Rob.

"Rob is 100% right that Sophie’s mother has been trying to destroy their relationship because she couldn’t stand that Sophie left her to be with him. Rob needs to move on!" a fan said.

Fans reacted to Sophie's revelation (Image via X/@RealityTVU)

Some fans said that while Rob wasn't perfect, they felt for him, as others empathized with him for how Sophie's mother treated him. Some fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort noted that they also felt bad for Sophie because of her mother's addiction and drug usage.

"The more I watch Rob and Sophie; the more I feel for Rob. Is he perfect? Far from it but Sophie does come with a lot of baggage namely her mom," said another fan.

"I just knew Sophie's mother had some kind of relationship with drugs. You can tell by the way she speaks," added a third.

"Sophie said because of her moms addiction she had to raise herself. Now I feel bad for saying all the things I said about her before. What she went through was a lot for a child to go through," another wrote.

"Boy Rob was spot on with his assessment of their relationship and Sophie's moms involvement," an X user wrote.

"Rob is admitting that Sophie's mom was never the mom she needed. I definitely agree with that. Her mom was always trying to get her next hit. It was never about being a mother," another user wrote.

Fans also commented on Rob using a rhino to depict Sophie's mom as some called her the "one-horned monster in their marriage."

"Rob using the Rhino as Sophie's mom was pretty spot on. She was the one horned monster in their marriage," commented one.

"Not Rob calling Sophie’s mom a rhino in this therapy session," another wrote.

Rob and Sophie's therapy session on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 8

In his sandbox, Rob put a rhino facing a golden treasure chest with its back toward a baby. He explained that Sophie's mom was the rhino and the baby was Sophie, stating that her mother was worried about the golden chest instead of the baby. He added that Sophie's mother was always looking for the next big gig for Sophie to earn more money, claiming that she chose that over her daughter's mental stability.

Sophie teared up as she shared that her mom was now clean and described how hard it is for people with addiction to stay out of it. The 90 Day: The Last Resort cast member added that she didn't think her mother was the main reason for the conflict between her and Rob. However, she did acknowledge how her mother's behavior did affect their marriage.

During a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional, Sophie discussed how her mom's addiction had affected her. She said that she didn't know how to set boundaries or express herself in a "healthy way," adding that it was "Just difficult."

After hearing what Rob and Sophie had to say, the therapist asked Sophie to seek the love she never got from her mother from Rob.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort cast member meanwhile added that she knew she needed to do more inner work to be happy with herself and subsequently with Rob.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 come out on Mondays, at 8 pm ET, on TLC.

