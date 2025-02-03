"Mvb of the week" — Baddies Midwest fans praise Ivori for defending Slim

Baddies Midwest returned with a new episode on February 2, 2025. It saw Summer and Badd Dolly complain about Slim's demeanor to Rollie, criticizing her for getting into a physical altercation with Summer. While they expressed their opinion of Rollie's assistant, Slim, Ivori defended her by saying she was getting "bullied" by the rest.

"She's here to be Rollie's assistant but at the end of the day I don't think she should take getting bullied either and talked to any kind of way," Ivori said.

Akbar supported Ivori's claim and disapproved of the treatment meted out to Slim. When Rollie shared that Slim had agreed to help everyone, not just her, Ivori revealed Slim fulfilled her responsibilities. She expressed that although Slim had a regular-paying job, she deserved respect. Ivori protested against the criticism of Slim, saying she was on the show before them and deserved better.

The previous episode saw Summer and Slim get into a heated scuffle after Summer demeaned Slim's late father and implied she was on the show because she needed to earn.

Baddies Midwest fans took to X to praise Ivori for defending Slim. While many appreciated her for supporting her co-star, others criticized Summer and Rollie's attitude toward Slim.

A Baddies Midwest fan praises Ivori for defending Slim (Image via X/@TESEHKl)

"ivori just earned tf out of my respect for sticking up for slim omg mvb of the week for sure," a fan wrote.

"Ivori was the only one real enough to speak up for Slim cause all that ganging up on her was lame," another fan commented.

"So f**king glad ivori and akbar clocked them for trynna pick on slim, get yall own beefs and leave that girl alone so she can figure hers out," a netizen tweeted.

Fans of Baddies Midwest appreciated Ivori for standing up for Slim when the rest criticized her.

"Thank you Ivori. No one should be bulling Slim," a user reacted.

"ivory clocked everyone about bullying slim, thats a real b**ch!" a person commented.

"I love the fact ivori stood for slim cus they really was playing with her!" another fan wrote.

"I absolutely liked the fact that Ivori was the only one that was on slims side bc this whole storyline with slim and Rollie and everyone bullying her is wild, we been knew slim BEFORE them and she was only on one season of baddies so this plot doesn’t make sense," one user posted.

Other Baddies Midwest fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"This slim s**t really is weird, ivori clocked it MVB of the episode already !" a person reacted.

"the fact that IVORI is the only one speaking up and being real in this scene is insane ! these women should be ashamed," another netizen commented.

"I don't like that" — Baddies Midwest's Ivori disapproves of the treatment meted out to Slim

During a group conversation, Rollie asked the Baddies Midwest cast members about what happened between Summer and Slim on the bus. Badd Dolly revealed Slim came "popping s**t," although she tried to be cordial to her. Upon hearing that, Rollie took to a confessional to express disappointment in Slim's behavior.

While Akbar and Ivori defended Slim, saying she got "bullied," Badd Dolly and Summer disagreed. Summer criticized her for provoking her and initiating the fight between them. She expected Slim to show remorse and follow Rollie's regulations, instead of being "cocky." However, Ivori disagreed.

"Since everybody feel like she's your assistant everybody's trying to do this girl any kind of way. I'm not, I don't like that," she said.

Hearing Ivori defend Slim, Rollie lost her calm and said she would not tolerate any "sympathy party" for Slim. The Baddies Midwest cast member then recalled their dispute, criticizing Slim for triggering her by involving her child in their fight. Rollie claimed that Slim wanted sympathy and to play the "nice girl part" now that she was on the show. However, Rollie refused to let that happen.

One thing led to another and the argument escalated after Rollie questioned Slim's intentions with her. Slim retaliated and stormed out of the room, saying she did not need the assistant's position.

Baddies Midwest airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Zeus.

