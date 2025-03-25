"My girl is gonna THRIVE!!!"— The Bachelor fans react to Zoe joining BiP

The Bachelor season 29 aired its finale episode this week on Monday, March 24, 2025. The segment saw the end of Grant Ellis's journey as he picked between Juliana and Litia. However, the final rose recipient wasn't the only highlight as the cast members joined host Jesse Palmer on stage after the finale.

Typical of the show's format, the host revealed one cast member who was set to appear in one of the franchise's other shows. The announcement included the induction of Zoe McGrady into the upcoming cast of Bachelor in Paradise.

Fans of the show reacted to the announcement online and were divided by it. One person wrote on X:

"ZOE GOING TO PARADISE IS A SLAYYY my girl is gonna THRIVE!!!"

Netizens react to Zoe's upcoming BiP appearance announcement (Image via X/@appleswithash)

"ZOE ON THE BEACH LETS FREAKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," a fan commented.

"Zoe got a free trip to DR, no heartbreak and is going to paradise. Bad b*tches on top!" a tweet read.

Some fans of The Bachelor season 29 were unhappy about Zoe being on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise:

"Zoe deserves her own season, not Bachelor in Paradise!!" a person wrote.

"they are wicked for getting Zoe to agree to paradise and then saying old people gunna be there lol what the hell!" a fan commented.

"Zoe is really the god d*mn paradise news??? This is why this series is gonna lose to Love Island USA again what a joke get these awful ppl off our screens," a tweet read.

Fans of The Bachelor season 29 further said:

"I didn’t think Zoe would go but she’s gonna EAT in BIP!!!" a person wrote.

"I would’ve prefer her as the next bachelorette," a fan commented.

The Bachelor star Zoe McGrady is set to join the upcoming cast of BiP 2025

During the After the Final Rose segment of The Bachelor season 29 finale, host Jesse Palmer extended an invitation to Zoe McGrady to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise 2025. Commenting on her upcoming BiP role, she said that she was she was more excited than she was about being in Grant's mansion.

"So hope that I can find my love there," she added.

He also revealed that for the first time in the show's long-running history, members of the Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette would also be part of BiP 2025. He welcomed Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston to the stage and expressed his excitement over their upcoming roles.

Leslie chimed in on going to the beach and said that she was "very excited" since the beach was her "thing." She added that she was looking forward to seeing old friends, making new ones, and "just maybe find love."

Gary also commented on the same and said that there would be "a lot of dancing," "laying out in the sun," and enjoying the moment while looking for love in the "right places."

Others who are set to appear on the show are Hakeem Moulton and Jonathon Johnson from Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette.

In the season finale of The Bachelor season 29, Grant Ellis made a decision about his future. After introducing Litia and Juliana to his family, and seeking counsel from his father, and several former frontrunners of the show, he proposed to Juliana.

The finale along with the After the Rose can be streamed on Hulu.

