"Needs to move on" — Love After Lockup fans urge Joey to break up with Michael

Love After Lockup season 5 aired a new episode on March 28, 2025. It saw several cast members get released from prison and reunite with their partners and loved ones. Among them was 40-year-old Michael, who was incarcerated for intent to deliver and drug trafficking. However, almost immediately after his release, he confessed that he was thinking about ways to "get away with using."

His partner, 48-year-old Joey, on the other hand, was hopeful that Michael would not return to his old ways and turn his life around after spending years behind prison bars, separated from him and his family. While he looked forward to exploring their romantic relationship, Michael was more concerned about other matters.

When Michael realized his phone number had been changed and his phone wiped out, he became agitated about losing his old "contacts." While Joey thought it was for his own good, Michael felt otherwise. While speaking to the cameras, he said:

"I'm thinking about-- f**k, this is so f**ked up, but probably like the first opportunity I can do it [drugs] and not mess anything I have going for me up."

Love After Lockup fans on X expressed their disappointment with Michael's intentions. Consequently, they urged Joey to end his relationship with him, convinced he would end up in jail sooner rather than later.

A Love After Lockup fan reacts to Joey and Michael's relationship (Image via X/@cammie_bailey)

"Joey needs to move on, he needs to find someone else… this relationship is a bad idea," a fan wrote.

"Michael is 10 feet from prison and talking about sneaking around to use," another fan commented.

"Why do I get the feeling that Michael isn't on the same page as Joey relationship-wise? Ah, I know why: When someone says, "We'll see where it goes", that's a red flag. Joey, get some self-esteem and move on!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love After Lockup fans called out Michael for wanting to go back to his old ways, while others hoped Joey moved on from this relationship.

"Michaels gonna use again. Tweaking over them contacts says it all," a user reacted.

"Joey! Joey !! Joey!!! michael aint the one!" a person commented.

"Michael hasn't even been out of prison five minutes and he's already thinking about sneaking around to go use. Joey, leave him," another fan wrote.

"Michael is gonna crash and burn, I hope he doesn’t drag Joey along for the f’d up ride," one user posted.

Other Love After Lockup fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I really wish Joey would’ve moved on from him," a person reacted.

"Joey needs to quickly get rid of Michael," another netizen commented.

"Calm to my madness" — Love After Lockup star Michael comments on his relationship with Joey

While reflecting on his relationship with Joey, Michael confessed that he stood by him like no other and supported him in a way that was "unheard of." He then discussed his charge, revealing he was sentenced for "possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver" and adding that his charges had always been "drug-related."

After almost ten prison sentences, it was the first time the Love After Lockup star was released while in a relationship. Consequently, he said he would try his best to avoid getting incarcerated. While speaking to the cameras, Michael confessed that he never wanted to admit he was gay growing up and prayed "really, really, really hard for God" to make him "straight."

He recalled that when he was "a little effeminate" in high school, he liked to play with the video camera, sing, and play music. By the time he was 17, he had graduated and enlisted in the Navy. It was there where he met the "first real love" of his life. However, their two-year relationship did not last, and soon after, he reunited with his high school friends and started using.

"Once I started using m*th, it took all of my time, it took all my energy, it took all my attention, and took me away from my family a lot," he said.

The Love After Lockup star believed Joey was the partner he needed in life.

"I feel like Joey's what I've been missing my whole life. He is the calm to my madness. He brings me some sanity when I'm going crazy. He's more than I could've asked for," he added.

Michael and Joey's reunion soon turned south, after Michael realized he had lost all his old contacts. While Joey believed it was for Michael's "own good," the latter said he could still do whatever he wanted to if he wanted to.

During a confessional, the Love After Lockup star admitted he wanted to use again, but at the same time, he did not want to lose Joey because he was "perfect" for him.

Love After Lockup can be streamed on HBO Max.

