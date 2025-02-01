“No self-awareness!!!”— Young, Famous & African fans criticize Annie for her negative comments

Young, Famous & African season 3 premiered on January 17. The series, which features some of the most affluent Africans, once again caused an internet frenzy with its characters' whims and its ever-evolving storyline. One of the topics the viewers especially paid attention to was Annie's comments.

Her confessionals right from the first episode, her speech at Zari's wedding, and her confrontation with Nadia towards the end of the episode were all noteworthy for the viewers. Annie chose to confront Nadia about their past feud from season 2 at Zari's wedding venue, right after they took their vows.

Her timing wasn't received well by Nadia and the fans. In her wedding speech to Zari, Annie chose to address their past feud and reflect on how far they had come from there. This too was considered negative by some of the fans who thought Zari's wedding wasn't the right place to bring up those things. Fans of Young, Famous & African came to X to criticize Annie for her comments because they thought they were negative.

"Annie has no self-awareness!!! None at all. She comes off unhinged. If a man is driving you insane like that, it's time to hit the reset button, babes," a fan said.

"Why on earth did Annie think it was such a good idea to address her and Nadia’s issue at Zari’s wedding? Like it couldn’t wait?" said another fan.

"Annie is delusional cos why does she think Zari copied her wedding?" commented one.

"Annie may need a mental/psych evaluation….the manipulation of events & lack of accountability is on another level," wrote another.

Many fans of Young, Famous & African said they didn't want Annie to continue on the show.

"I’m two episodes in and I honestly can’t stand Annie and her negative spirit," an X user wrote.

"Please get Annie Idibia off Young, Famous and African, it’s not healthy for her and it’s not healthy for us the viewers either. This is insane," wrote another.

"Zari is a classy lady frfr! Annie started BS at her wedding! Criticized her wedding, Shading her husband’s age, Arguing with Nadia, That speech omfg. I would’ve kicked her out!" added a third.

"Annie has a lot to say about Zari’s wedding but her marriage is falling apart, worry about that mama!" another wrote.

Annie's comments at Zari's wedding on Young, Famous & African season 3 episode 1

When Annie arrived at the assembly where Zari gathered all her Young, Famous & African friends, Swanky greeted her and said he didn't think she would show up, but he was glad she did. Annie took to a confessional to say that she found Swanky's greeting "fake."

Then when Zari introduced her eldest son to the group, Annie commented on his age, saying he was a "big boy" and that his age matched with Zari's current husband, Shakib's, age of 27. Then when they arrived at the venue, Annie asked Nadia if it was the same venue as her wedding. When Nadia said no, Annie took to a Young, Famous & African confessional to say:

"The same garden wedding. You should've just told me that you wanted a wedding that looked exactly like mine. Just that mine looked a lot more better."

Then as soon as the bride and groom left the wedding venue, Annie decided to confront Nadia for telling other cast members that Annie's friendship with Swanky was broken. Nadia and Fantana both thought it wasn't the place or the time to bring up those issues.

Annie then took over the mic at Zari's wedding dinner and said she felt some type of way about being invited there. She then brought up the differences they had two years ago and said she was glad Zari invited her despite those. She said she was feeling guilty about their previous fights and thanked Zari for keeping their differences aside.

All three seasons of Young, Famous & African are available to stream on Netflix.

